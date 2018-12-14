Margaret Bussard Scites, age 79, of Bardstown, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in Landmark of Bardstown.

Born March 30, 1939, in Minnehaha Springs, she was a daughter of the late E. Clyde and Reta Letisha Rexrode Bussard.

Funeral service was held December 17 at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Brother Dennis King officiating. Interment was in Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nelson County Public Library or the Red Oak Elementary Summer Reading Program, 921 Union Mill Road Nicholasville, KY 40356.