Bruce McKean

Contributing Writer

PCHS, 65

Greenbrier West, 31

When I reported last season on the first match-up between Pocahontas County High School and Coalfield Conference foe Greenbrier West at Charmco, I stated that “both teams struggled to score.” That game went back and forth to the end, and PCHS hung on for the 40-36 victory with a strong 21-3 third quarter that put PCHS ahead by only one point after three.

When the two met this year at PCHS December 16, both teams took just under three minutes to score. Eventual game high scorer for West, with 17 points and nine rebounds, junior Kenley Posten made the first basket of the game for West’s only lead of the game, 2-0. PCHS junior post player Charity Warder quickly tied the game at 2-2, and the PCHS Lady Warriors never trailed again and eventually won by 34 points versus a 4-point win last season

The first quarter ended 13-4. Laila Calhoun, PCHS game high scorer in their win last week at Pendleton, got into early foul trouble with two quick fouls and had to sit out most of the first frame. Calhoun would add a third foul when she returned to the game, and headed to the bench again.

West doubled its first quarter scoring in the second canto, but PCHS still took it 13-8 and led 26-12 at the half. Pocahontas then exploded for 21 points in the third quarter while connecting on 64 percent of their shots, and held West to three points for the 47-15 lead after three. Warder made eight points in that quarter. Head coach Mike Kane commented that the other three quarters of shooting, that averaged 35 percent, indicate a need for some improvement in their shooting.

Posten put up nine points in the final period, but PCHS still scored 25 more game points than last year for the 65-31 second win of the season. West junior Julie Agee was game high scorer last year with 14 points, but she was held to only two this time around. West also had senior Brittany Bevins, now graduated, adding 13 points last year.

Game high scorer was PCHS’s only senior, Brianna Hefner, with her career high points of 19, nine rebounds, four steals. Hefner was the only player in the game to score in all four quarters. Also in double digits for PCHS were Warder with 12 points and nine rebounds and junior point guard Alexa Taylor with 10 points, seven assists and five steals. Junior Sage McLaughlin added seven points and five rebounds. Junior Kira Bircher put up six points, four rebounds and three steals. Calhoun netted five points and three steals. Junior bench player Cloey Sharp and sophomore Sienna Bircher added four points, and two points plus five rebounds respectively.

PCHS out-rebounded West 36 to 28 and had fewer turnovers, 22 to 33. PCHS made 11 of 21 foul shots versus only one of 10 for West.

PCHS next heads to the annual Rogers Oil Classic at Summers County High School in Hinton, and the Varsity will first face Class AA Webster County at 5:45 p.m. Friday, December 14. The PCHS JV will face the Summers County JV at 4 p.m. on Friday. The PCHS Varsity will then play either Summers County or Greenbrier West on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. – consolation or 7:30 p.m. – championship. The PCHS JV will play a second game on Saturday vs Summers County JV at 4 p.m.

PCHS then plays at home versus Richwood Tuesday, December 18 (JV – 5:45 p.m., V – 7:30 p.m.).

PCHS JV, 56

Greenbrier West JV, 18

The PCHS JV squad looked like a different team in front of their home crowd versus their eight point loss and shooting woes at Pendleton County last week. The Lady Warriors took every quarter by scores of 14-4, 16-3, 8-6 and 18-5 for the 56-18 first victory of the season. Seven Warriors scored in the final frame while shooting 53 percent. PCHS out rebounded West 42-35 and committed fewer turn-overs 20 versus 35 for West. Both teams need work on their free throw shooting; PCHS was two for eight, and West was four for fourteen.

Freshman Makalya Ervine was game high scorer with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Juniors Jerica Reed and Sharp each contributed nine points plus six rebounds for Sharp. Sophomore Kierstin Taylor and freshman Allyson Alderman each put up five points, while Alderman added six rebounds, five assists and three deflections and Taylor tallied three rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Sienna Bircher contributed eight rebounds, four points, four steals and three deflections. Freshman Macaden Taylor finished with four points, four steals, four deflections and three rebounds. Freshmen Maxine Puffenbarger scored four points, and Rayna Smith added four rebounds and two points. Destiny Vandevender ended with six rebounds, four steals, three assists and three points.