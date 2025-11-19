According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Stacy Lynn Atkins, 66, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty October 31 to charges of driver engaged in actions involving a stand-alone electronic device or wireless telecommunication device and failure to maintain control. Atkins was assessed $402.96 in court costs and fines.

Russell M. Bailey, 18, of Roanoke, Virginia, pleaded guilty October 17 to a charge of speeding. Bailey was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Richard G. Beck, 61, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty October 31 to a charge of speeding. Beck was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Michael S. Dowling, 44, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty October 28 to a charge of shoplifting, first offense. Dowling was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Franjal Goswami, 36, of Knightdale, North Carolina, pleaded no contest October 31 to a charge of speeding. Goswami was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Stephen Richard Hannay, 66, of Statesville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty October 29 to a charge of failure to maintain control. Hannay was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Robert Abraham Jordan, 22, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest October 14 to charges of hunting or fishing on revoked license, hunt from watercraft, auto or plane, hunting without written permission and permitting to violate DNR. Jordan was assessed $1,125.92 in court costs and fines.

Manjeet Malaga, 45, of Brambleton, Virginia, plea-ded guilty October 28 to a charge of speeding. Malaga was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Justin Riffe, 35, of Bartow, pleaded no contest October 14 to a charge of bait or feed wildlife on public land. Riffe was assessed $206.01 in court costs and fines.

Blake A. Samons, 23, of Perryville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty October 30 to a charge of speeding. Samons was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Teressa Nicole Schoolcraft, 40, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest November 3 to charges of failure to properly restrain child while vehicle was in motion and possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription. Schoolcraft was assessed $482.96 in court costs and fines.

Dakota Brandon Workman, 24, of Sabillasville, Maryland, had proceedings deferred November 3 on charges of unlawful removal, injury to or destruction of property and simple assault. Workman was assessed $1,125.40 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Bradley Austin Donet, 26, of Bartow, pleaded no contest October 7 to a charge of possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Donet was assessed $191.48 in court costs and fines.

Samuel E. Dunn, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty October 22 to charges of two counts of bait or feed wildlife on public land and motorized vehicle in closed area. Dunn was assessed $604.44 in court costs and fines.

Nathan M. Gills, 34, of Ballard, pleaded no contest October 21 to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Gills was assessed $281.48 in court costs and fines.

Charles R. Krafft, 29, of Slaty Fork, pleaded guilty October 6 to a charge of speeding. Krafft was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Dustin Emanuel Sharp, 28, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty October 9 to a charge of electronic registration. He also pleaded no contest October 21 to a charge of parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust child abuse creating substantial risk of bodily harm, first offense. Sharp was assessed $482.96 in court costs and fines.

Whitney M. Theriot, 34, of Lewisburg, pleaded no contest November 10 to a charge of speeding. Theriot was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

John Henry, 56, of, Marietta, Ohio, had proceedings deferred October 30 on a charge of obstruct law enforcement, probation, parole, court security, corrections officer with threats of harm. Henry was assessed $181.48 in court costs and fines.