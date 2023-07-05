Donna Faye “Schaltzee” High, 87, of Arbovale, passed at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023. at her daughter’s, Jeanene Norton’s, home in Burgaw, North Carolina.

She had been in failing health for the several years.

Born September 6, 1936, at St. Albans, she was a daughter of the late Archie and Ruth Bias.

Mrs. High was the owner and operator of Snow High Card and Candle located in Arbovale, where she had a passion to deliver a service to her local community. She was a member of Pine Grove Chapel in Boyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph High; three sisters, Ruth Neoma Bias, Martha Mae Bias (Sutton) and Shirley Jane Bias; and two brothers, Henry Alfred “Bud” Bias and Ruel Willis “Windy” Bias.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Jeanene Norton, and husband, Gary, of Burgaw, North Carolina; sons, Dana Lawrence Turley, and wife, Melissa, of Valley Bend, and Ricky Wayne Turley, of St. Albans; brother, James Edward “Jim” Bias, Sr., of Enterprise, Alabama; and four grandchildren, Ryan Fedak, of Frank, Branden Fedak, of Charleston, South Carolina, Dylan L Turley, of Morgantown, and Adena G. Turley, of Orlando, Florida.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

Interment was in Monterey Cemetery in Monterey, Virginia.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com