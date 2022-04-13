According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Travis Shane Dean, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 24 to charges of no vehicle insurance and improper use of evidences of registration. He was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.

Jamie Teter, 42, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 21 to a charge of accident involving damage to vehicle. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Chandler Alynn Wallech, 20, of Green Bank, pleaded no contest March 23 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $197.43 in court costs and fines.

Chantelle Brooke Wegman, 23, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty March 8 to two counts of any owner or keeper of any dog who permits such dog to run at large shall be liable for any damages. She was assessed $450.50 in court costs and fines.

Eric M. Wills, 24, of Dailey, pleaded guilty March 9 to a charge of possession of marijuana, less than 15 grams. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Kristen Nichole Thomas, 42, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest March 14 to a charge of speeding in a school zone. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Kimberly Ann Ballance, 30, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 3 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $465.75 in court costs and fines.

Christine Mae Brewer, 54, of Bartow, pleaded guilty March 15 to a charge of mandatory disposal – provide proper proof of proper disposal. She was assessed $225.81 in court costs and fines.

Carrie Lynn Carlson, 55, of Parkersburg, pleaded no contest March 28 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Lee Fortney, 22, of Valley Head, pleaded no contest March 28 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Travis Loudermilk, 45, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 22 to charges of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $365.50 in court costs and fines.

Kasea L. Marquardt, 27, of Caldwell, pleaded guilty March 15 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.

Carrie Danielle Pritt, 26, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 15 to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Ashley Dawn Simms, 37, of Mill Creek, pleaded guilty March 25 to charges of drivers must be licensed and no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.

Teresa Teter, 55, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 25 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Randy D. Bennett, 64, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 28 to a charge of mandatory disposal – subscribe to and use of collection service. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Austin T. Carden, 22, of Rainelle, pleaded no contest March 17 to charges of improper use of evidence of registration and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $365.50 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Dale Dean, 33, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty February 28 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and unlawful taking of vehicle. He was assessed $500.50 in court costs and fines.

Ryan Karl Schmidt, 28, of Johnson City, Tennessee, pleaded no contest February 28 to a charge of speeding in a school zone. He was assessed $281.44 in court costs and fines.

Lori Ann Self, 52, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty February 25 to a charge of turning movements. She was assessed $189.41 in court costs and fines.

Danielle Lee Smith, 33, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 3 to charges of operation of vehicle without evidence of registration and no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $560.50 in court costs and fines.

Troy L. Walker, 55, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest February 25 to charges of improper use of evidence of registration, no vehicle insurance and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $740.75 in court costs and fines.

Suzanne Debremaecker Williams, 66, of Clintonville, pleaded guilty February 25 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In special magistrate Kimberly Johnson’s court:

Spencer Cole McCoy, 27, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 29 to charges of expiration of registration and certificate of title. He was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.