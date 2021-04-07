According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Jason B. Aleshire, 39, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 26 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Cassey L. Barlow, 36, of Elkins, pleaded guilty March 24 to a charge of beer sales under 21. She was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.

Jason Cassell, 41, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 12 to a charge of mandatory disposal – provide proper proof of proper disposal. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Kalena Clutter, 36, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 25 to a charge of unlawful taking of vehicle. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Dennis Clayton Currence, Jr., 41, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 26 to charges of driving while license revoked for DUI, first offense, and driving while license revoked for DUI, second offense. He was sentenced to one year suspended jail, placed on one year of unsupervised probation and assessed $1,450.50 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Dale Dean, 32, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 29 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

John S. Donoho, 49, of Newburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty March 11 to a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Breanna D. Ford, 25, of Beverly, pleaded guilty March 12 to a charge of driving without a license. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Angela Darie Garretson, 30, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 12 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael C. Hamrick, 64, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest March 26 to a charge of child passenger safety device required. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Harold Eugene Hebb, 79, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty March 26 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Brandy Lea Hughes, 27, of Nettie, pleaded guilty March 12 to a charge of no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $375.25 in court costs and fines.

Lawrence W. Hunt, 79, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty March 26 to a charge of exceeding creek limit or other trout fishing violation. He was assessed $245.25 in court costs and fines.

Rodney K. May, 54, of Cass, pleaded guilty March 11 to charges of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription, marijuana, and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription, meth. He was assessed $562.88 in court costs and fines.

Greg A. Michels, 38, of Wayne, pleaded guilty March 26 to a charge of failure to submit bear tooth. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Brittany L. Moore, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 26 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Alexander James Morriss, 37, of Haymarket, Virginia, pleaded guilty March 10 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Kurt Morgan Mothes, 31, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest March 10 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Cole W. Mullis, 23, of Dublin, Georgia, pleaded guilty March 10 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Justin D. Palmer, 28, of Alderson, pleaded guilty March 29 to a charge of exceeding creek limit or other trout fishing violation. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Savanah Mikale Seum, 19, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty March 25 to charges of no insurance and registration card unsigned. She was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.

Ty A. Tegtmeyer, 47 of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 9 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Proceedings were deferred on a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. He was assessed $370.50 in court costs and fines.

Shannon Nichole Thomas, 23, of Philippi, pleaded guilty March 9 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Linda D. Thompson, 59, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest March 9 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Roger Tingler, 65, of Circleville, pleaded no contest March 23 to a charge of fishing without a license. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Scott Edward Trent, 46, of Frankford, pleaded no contest March 23 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael Craig Turner, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 15 to a charge of domestic battery or domestic assault, second offense. He was sentenced to six months suspended jail, placed on one year unsupervised probation and assessed $175.25 in court costs and fines.

Brenda G. Walters, 60, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 24 to a charge of beer sales under 21. She was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.

Steven G. Warner, 37, of Bartow, pleaded guilty March 11 to a charge of mandatory disposal – subscribe to and use of collection service. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Dustin L. White, 32, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest March 15 to a charge of mandatory disposal –provide proper proof of proper disposal. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Michael G. Bayes, 36, of Charleston, pleaded guilty March 31 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Brody Bess, 21, of Hernshaw, pleaded guilty March 19 to a charge of failure to turn in a bear tooth. He was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.

Jared R. Clemons, 19, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty March 19 to charges of registration unsigned and failure to provide notice of change of address or name. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Billy Joe Cole, 22, of Morgantown, pleaded no contest March 31 to a charge of possessing fishing paraphernalia without a license. He was assessed $197.50 in court costs and fines.

Catherine Casteel Daniel, 50, of Roanoke, Virginia, pleaded guilty March 8 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Dale Dean, 32, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 3 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Larken Dale Dean, 56, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 22 to a charge of mandatory disposal – provide proper proof of proper disposal. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Harold Dean Garretson, 53, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 19 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Hayes Grogg, 39, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest to a charge of mandatory disposal – subscribe to and use of collection service. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Logan Grant Hamilton, 24, of Fairview, pleaded guilty March 19 to a charge of failure to submit bear tooth. He was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.

Taylor D. Hardiman, 21, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded no contest March 31 to charges of expired operator’s and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $375.50 in court costs and fines.

Leslie Shawn Kelly, 41, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 19 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. He was assessed $281.44 in court costs and fines.

Jorge Enrique Nater-Chimelis, 27, of Bartow, pleaded guilty March 17 to charges of left of center and failure to use safety belt. He was assessed $220.25 in court costs and fines.

Sarah A. Primonato, 42, of Slaty Fork, pleaded guilty March 4 to charges of possessing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She was assessed $511.76 in court costs and fines.

Linda Queen, 64, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty March 3 to a charge of mandatory disposal – provide proper proof of proper disposal. She was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Lloyd H. Reed, Jr., 61, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty March 17 to a charge of mandatory disposal – subscribe to and use of collection service. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael David Rogers, 33, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty March 16 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Dewitt Stanley, 42, of Wellsburg, pleaded guilty April 1 to a charge of failure to submit bear tooth. He was assessed $230.31 in court costs and fines.

William H. Steinbach, 33, of Belleview, Florida, pleaded no contest March 16 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Kevin L. Swisher, 54, of Montana Mines, pleaded guilty March 30 to a charge of obstructing a DNR officer. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Thomas Walton, 37, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 4 to a charge of driving while license revoked for DUI. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Kaitlin Brooke Warf, 26, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 3 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Philip John Wilson, 35, of Washington, pleaded no contest March 3 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Kristy L. Wood, 29, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 2 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.