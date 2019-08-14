According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Steven Lee Adkinson, 45, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty July 30 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/ revoked. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Galen Lee Biggs, 46, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 18 to a charge of unlawful taking of vehicle. He was sentenced to six months suspended jail, placed on 252 days of unsupervised probation and assessed $175.25 in court costs and fines.

Zhang Caiming, 44, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, pleaded no contest July 16 to a charge of failure to yield right-of-way. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Jason Lawrence Dean, 36, of Buckhannon, pleaded no contest July 12 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Joseph A. Hensley, 31, of Round Hill, Virginia, pleaded no contest July 2 to a charge of parking violation. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

James M. Calhoun, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 12 to a charge of loaded firearm in vehicle. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Seth Tyler Rexrode, 26, of Durbin, pleaded guilty July 15 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Chelsy Lynn Stancil, 18, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty June 5 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Senior Status Magistrate Danith Miller’s court:

Bridget Carroll, 19, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty July 11 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. She was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Leslie Marie Crookshanks, 30, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest July 19 to charges of trespassing, first offense and petit larceny. She was assessed $600.50 in court costs and fines.

Michael E. Duncan, 48, of Chantilly, Virginia, pleaded no contest July 22 to charges of intoxication or drinking in public places and indecent exposure. He was assessed $455.50 in court costs and fines.

Angela Irvine, 49, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 19 to charges of trespassing, first offense and petit larceny. She was assessed $600.50 in court costs and fines.

Paul L. James, 29, of Harpers Ferry, pleaded guilty July 18 to a charge of failure to submit bear tooth. He was assessed $200 in court costs and fines.

Kamyia Rose Kehoe, 22, of Medina, Ohio, pleaded guilty July 31, to a charge of failure to obey the move over law for an emergency vehicle. She was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Frankie E. Lambert, 24, of Durbin, pleaded no contest July 25 to a charge of destruction of property. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Andrew David Melko, 20, of Saint Cloud, Florida, pleaded no contest July 22 to a charge of failure to obey traffic signal. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Travis Henry Pauloswki, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 23 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Robert W. Reed, 56, of Dunmore, pleaded guilty August 1 to a charge of improper registration. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs an fines.

Angela Ritter, 34, of Montrose, pleaded guilty July 18 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Thelda Lynn Shearer, 43, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty July 11 to charges of driving while license is revoked for DUI and no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $750.50 in court costs and fines.

Justin Allen Woods, 40, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest to failure to use safety belts. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Richard D. Bennett, 20, of Durbin, pleaded guilty June 28 to a charge of obstructing an officer. He was sentenced to five months jail and assessed $175.25 in court costs and fines.