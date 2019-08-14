According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held July 31 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

A pre-trial conference was held in the case the State vs Burt W. Harmon, Jr, 22, of Cowen, wherein the State related that a motion had been filed to revoke the defendant’s probation due to new charges being filed against him. The motion has not had time to be served to the defense. Harmon waived his right to a speedy trial and waived timeliness of the State’s motion to revoke probation and will stipulate allegations in the petition. The court, finding no objections, revoked the defendant’s bond. Status conference is set for August 21.

A June 7, 2019 warrant remains in effect for Carl Lee Kidd, 37, of Arbovale.

John Chaplin Beckner, Jr., 40, of Hot Springs, Virginia, was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than three years for attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol. All but 30 days were suspended and he was given credit for one day, and fined $500. Beckner was to self-report to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail August 2.

George Travis Underwood, 39, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of a vehicle, and no contest to petit larceny, and the state dismissed the charge of grand larceny. Sentencing and disposition is set for October 2.

Justin Allen White, 38, of Portsmouth, Virginia, waived his right to a speedy trial. Defense counsel advised the court that plea negotiations are ongoing but have not been put into writing.

A pre-trial conference was held in the case the State vs Teri Dawn Bradshaw, 39, of Hillsboro, wherein Bradshaw asked for a continuance to allow time to obtain more information concerning law enforcement’s video cam. It was revealed in the pre-trial conference that the State had provided body cam footage pertaining to this matter, but there is no dash cam video. Status conference is set for September 4.

The following hearings were held August 7:

A sentencing and disposition hearing was held in the case the State vs Roslyn McCarty, 21, of Marlinton, wherein the court sentenced the defendant to not less than one year nor more than three years in the state penitentiary on the felony offense of threatening to commit a terrorist act. Due to an outburst in the courtroom, the court, upon recommendation from the probation officer, sentenced McCarty to two years for the felony offense. McCarty was also sentenced to one year in the regional jail on the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny. The sentences shall run concurrent and the defendant will not be fined. McCarty refused the court’s offer to discharge the felony sentence on the Youthful Offender Program at Anthony Correctional Center for a period of not less than six months nor more than two years. The court then directed the defendant to complete the two-year sentence in the state penitentiary. Court costs were assessed and McCarty will have one year upon release to pay them.