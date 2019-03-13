According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Jonathan Thomas Acord, 22, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty February 8 to a charge of expiration of registration and certificate of title. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Brandon Scott Davis, 23, of Cass, pleaded guilty March 1 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Allen Fox, 32, of Inwood, pleaded guilty February 4 to charges of failure to comply with antlerless permit requirements and obstructing a DNR officer. He was assessed $370.50 in court costs and fines.

James Edward Freet, Jr., 49, of Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty February 19 to two counts of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $370.50 in court costs and fines.

Rechelle R. Hall, 43, of Scott Depot, pleaded guilty February 4 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. She was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Charlotte Ann Hammons, 55, of Summersville, pleaded guilty February 4 to charges of failure to comply with antlerless permit requirements and failure to obtain antlerless stamp. She was assessed $370.50 in court costs and fines.

Kevin S. Hickman, 43, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty February 28 to charges of expiration of registration and certificate of title and operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $370.50 in court costs and fines.

Timothy S. Hoover, 40, of Cass, pleaded no contest February 22 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. He was assessed $265.25 in court costs and fines.

Maira Espinoza Kelly, 33, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 19 to a charge of driving while license is suspended/revoked. She was assessed $265.25 in court costs and fines.

David Lee Moore, Jr., 26, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 4 to a charge of failure to comply with antlerless permit requirement. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Shawna Nicole Posey, 30, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 26 to a charge of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Guilherme Rossi, 24, of Snowshoe, pleaded guilty February 27 to a charge of beer sales under 21. He was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Collin M. Sheppard, 24, of Greenville, South Carolina, pleaded no contest February 14 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Andrey Skurikhin, 48, of Washington, D.C., pleaded no contest February 26 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Garrett Maclean Sloan, 44, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty March 1 to charges of speeding and passing two cars in no passing zone. He was assessed $370.60 in court costs and fines.

Rebecca Lynn Taylor-McCoy, 21, of Lexington, Virginia, pleaded guilty February 27 to a charge of beer sales under 21. She was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Joshua DeVore Kincaid, 33, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 19 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

In Magistrate Carrie Wilfong’s court:

Stephen L. Bennett, 39, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 15 to a charge of petit larceny. He was sentenced to one year suspended jail, one year unsupervised probation and assessed $1,465.25 in court costs, fines and restitution.

Camron M. Hopkins, 22, of Johnson City, Tennessee, pleaded guilty February 20 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $190.25 in court costs and fines.

Tina M. Sharp, 42, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 21 to a charge of vehicles must stop at through highways. She was assessed $170.25 in court costs and fines.

Kimberly Shinaberry, 43, of Cass, pleaded guilty February 25 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $190.25 in court costs and fines.

In Senior Status Magistrate Danith Miller’s court:

Ryan Matthew Baes, 18, of Winchester, Virginia, pleaded guilty February 28 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription. He was assessed $365.25 court costs and fines.

James M. Calhoun, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 5 to charges of shoplifting less than $500 and possession of meth. He was assessed $725.66 in court costs and fines.

Travis Elwin Cochran, 43, of Bartow, pleaded guilty February 28 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Evan Anthony Milowick, 19, of Montclair, Virginia, pleaded guilty March 4 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Stephanie Dawn Turner, 25, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 28 to charges of no vehicle insurance and improper use of evidence of registration. She was assessed $430.50 in court costs and fines.