According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Fernando L. Rodriguez, 41, of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty July 9 to a charge of trespassing in structure or conveyance. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Robert A. Derosa, 57, of Geneva, New York, pleaded no contest July 16 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Danith Miller’s court:

William Robert Waid, 22, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 16 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and improper use of evidence of registration. He was assessed $370.50 in court costs and fines.

Cary Baker, 56, of Brunswick, Georgia, pleaded guilty July 16 to charges of operating without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate and improper use of evidence of registration. Baker was assessed $370.50 in court costs and fines.