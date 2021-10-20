<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Obit.-Madeline-Galford.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="313" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83677" \/>\r\n\r\nMadeline Grace Galford, 85, of Dunmore, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte.\r\n\r\nBorn October 26, 1935, at Hightown, Vriginia, she was a daughter of the late John Wilbur Moyers and Cathleen Edith Duncan Moyers.\r\n\r\nMadeline was a member of New Hope Church of the Brethren and a retired farmer.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Galford; a son, William John Galford; and a brother, Roscoe Moyers.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Anderson, of Elkins; grandson, Eric Ricottilli, of Marlinton; sister, Emogene Tidd, of Monterey, Virginia; brother, Ronnie Moyers (Sandy), of Hightown, Virginia; and a sister-in-law, Alice Moyers, of Bartow.\r\nFuneral service was held Sunday, October 17, 2021, at New Hope Church of the Brethren, with Pastors, Dave Rittenhouse, Julian Rittenhouse and Abraham Rittenhouse officiating. \r\n\r\nBurial was in the Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the New Hope Church of the Brethren in her memory.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com\r\n
