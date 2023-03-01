Linda Kay Malcomb Teter, 65, of Marlinton, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her home.

Linda worked in customer service and as a cashier for several businesses.

Born June 22, 1957, at Richwood, she was a daughter of the late Milo Sr. and Rhoda Hammons Malcomb.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Louise Teter; sisters, Alice Legg and Cassandra Sue Malcomb; and brother, Buddy Malcomb.

She is survived by her husband, James Gary Teter; daughters, Donna Jean Myers (Oscar), Melinda Gayle Nutter, Jamie Darlene Kramer (Josh), and Chashna Dawn Green; sister, Debbie Nevin (Bob); brothers, Gilbert Malcomb (Rhonda), Timmy Malcomb, Milo Malcomb, Jr. (Dottie), and Billy Jo Malcomb (Tony); 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held February 25, 2023, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery.