<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="251" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85479" \/>\r\n\r\nLinda Lou Walton Hise, aged 75, of Warm Springs, Virginia, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. \r\n\r\nBorn January 14, 1947, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Edgar Jess and Opal Nancy Dean Walton.\r\n\r\nLinda was a retired waitress for the Homestead Resort.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Walton.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her daughter, Julie Meadows, and Wayne; son, Wesley Hise, and Becky; twin sister, Brenda Birchfield; sister, Edith Arbogast; brothers, Imon Walton, Wilburn Walton, Mark Walton, Dwight Walton and Darrell Walton; and two grandchildren.\r\n\r\nVisitation at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.\r\n
Leave a Reply