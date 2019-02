Linda Dietrick, of Pueblo West, Colorado, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Born February 13, 1948, in Thornwood, she was a daughter of Clinton and Anna Mae Elza. She spent her childhood in Durbin, along with her sisters Jean and Carole, and brothers, Larry and Tom.

Memorial service was held February 17 at Horan & McConaty in Centennial, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s name may be made to PAWS for Life, P.O. Box 11208, Pueblo, CO 81001.