Kelley Ray Mason died peacefully Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Born shortly after his twin, on October 29 ? in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Paul and Catherine Mason.

Kelley was loved by so many and made amazing friendships as he moved through West Virginia, California, Idaho, Virginia and South Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Don, Brooks and David.

He is survived by his twin brother, Jim; son, Jeff; daughter, Kris; sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; extended family and many friends he made throughout his stops in life.

He will be missed by all.

Per his wishes, no service will be held.