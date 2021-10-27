Lewis Edward Waugh, 82, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center.\r\n\r\nBorn August 2, 1939, in Marlinton, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Beatrice Dunbrack Waugh.\r\n\r\nLewis died of a broken heart after the loss of Grenetta Waugh, his wife of 60 years, who passed away September 13, 2021. He loved his family, and enjoyed spending time outdoors. \r\n\r\nHe is survived by his daughter, Robin Mutscheller (husband, John); son, Robert Waugh (wife, Michaela); three grandchildren, Robert Waugh, Jr. (Reggi), Jordan Waugh, and Lauryn Unger; great grandson, Maddox Waugh; and brother, Eldridge Waugh.\r\n\r\nAll services will be private.\r\n\r\nMemorial donations may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 16829 Lappans Road, Williams-port, MD 21795.\r\n\r\nArrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, Hagerstown, Maryland. Online condolences accepted at www.minnichfh.com
