Dear Editor:\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission should be ashamed of itself for its shabby and disrespectful treatment of Laura Young, Executive Director of the Family Resource Network, at the October 19 county commission meeting. Ms. Young was given the bum\u2019s rush for having the temerity to ask for a portion of the county\u2019s share of federal money from the American Rescue Plan, which was enacted last Spring. \r\n\r\nUnder the rules for spending the $1.4 million entrusted to the care of the county commission, nonprofit organizations which suffered a loss of revenue due to the COVID pandemic are eligible for reimbursement from federal funds. In the months before the general shutdown in March 2020, the FRN had been supporting the Department of Health and Human Resources on a fee-for-service basis to help residents apply for benefits or programs operated by DHHR. The shutdown caused the FRN to lose an estimated $200,000 in reimbursable fees. \r\n\r\nThe commissioners apparently were unaware of the list of permissible purposes for which the ARP funds could be allocated, so they checked with Senator Manchin\u2019s office. The answer was that the FRN\u2019s lost revenue was a qualified purpose to spend ARP funds. But, instead of admitting that Ms. Young\u2019s request was something they would honor as a public good, the commissioners instead said they didn\u2019t want to spend ARP funds on the FRN \u2013 and suggested that Ms. Young seek reimbursement from the State\u2019s share of ARP funds \u2013 which is not allowed. \r\n\r\nThe county commission owes Ms. Young an apology \u2013 and it owes the FRN $200,000. \r\n\r\nJay Miller\r\nHillsboro\r\n
Leave a Reply