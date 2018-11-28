Dear Editor:

Like most of you, I had some concerns about the Atlantic Coast Pipeline coming through our area.

I am a retired Union Carbide employee and have worked on their pipelines in the Kanawha Valley.

I enjoy being around all kinds of construction and have visited the pipeline construction activity in the Dry Branch area of northern Pocahontas County.

It is my opinion that they are doing an outstanding job in constructing and installing the forty-two-inch transmission line.

The weather has not been in their favor, and we have some mud on our roads, but I have not seen any siltation entering our surface runoff.

The pipe has an impressive manufactured coating, and the installation includes an additional jacket to protect it against any sharp objects while back filling.

I have also seen the installation of cathodic protection that will control the flow of electrons traveling along the surface of the pipe. Electrons that are uncontrolled could cause pitting of the steel and result in massive failures.

I have found the workers friendly, and they are willing to talk and answer any question that I might have. They say that they are going to try to work through the winter.

I wish them luck.

Doug Cooper

Valley Head

Dear Editor:

The Fourth Grade at Aviston Elementary, located in southern Illinois, is learning about the United States and the different environments, climates, resources and highlights found in each region. The kids in the class think it would be fun to receive postcards, souvenirs, resources or any information about our great country from each of the 50 states.

We hope that people who read this letter will be interested in mailing our class items pertaining to their state.

Our address is:

Aviston Elementary

4th Grade

350 South Hull Street

Aviston, IL, 62216

A sincere “thank you” to anyone who is able to contribute.

We appreciate the excitement you will add to our learning experience.