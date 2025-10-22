Dear Editor,

Our country is broke, with an over 37 trillion-dollar deficit that continues to grow even during good economic times, both parties own this problem.

The Republicans are making some efforts to reduce spending, but they are not enough. The Democrats continue to double down on wanting to spend vast sums we do not have. Many politicians do this to buy votes to keep their cushy jobs. Time spent in Congress should be a short period of service to our country and not a lifetime job.

When getting reelected is your primary motivation you have a conflict of interest.

Time for term limits.

Joseph Kaffl

Hillsboro

Dear Editor,

I’m 82, so I can remember times past when the President of the United States was a person to emulate, to admire for their character and one whose leadership was a standard you wanted your children to reach up to.

Many families had a portrait of John F. Kennedy in their living rooms. Men like Eisenhower, the supreme commander of allied forces in World War II, brought to the presidency great honor which he had already achieved. Others, like Roosevelt, boldly lifted up all of America with sweeping social change.

Today, we have nothing like that. Roosevelt sold America on a New Deal while today we are told it’s ok there are billionaires with more money than they can count or spend but that some people in America can’t have health care because they are simply just too poor.

President Kennedy spoke great and powerful words that led us all the way to the moon.

Today I hear only anger that leads nowhere. And I see no one and no act that inspires. Surely, we can do better.

Martin Saffer

Hillsboro