Judy Gertrude Jackson, 80, of Lewisburg, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Monday, October 13, 2025, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.

Born October 10, 1945, in Sutton, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Wilburn and Juanita Grace Bobbins Scott.

Judy was a member of the White Sulphur Springs Baptist Church and worked for Youth Social Services helping children facing learning challenges.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ernest Scott Jr., James Scott and Daren Scott; and two stillborn babies.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Jackson III; children, Quinton Sponaugle, and wife, Rebecca, of Cameron, Kenneth Sponaugle, and wife, Kim, and Lori Adkins, and husband, Junior, all of Peytona, Dale Sponaugle, and wife, Patricia, of Hurricane, and Samuel Jackson, and wife, Daphne, of Maryville, Tennessee; sisters, Mary Evans, of Erbacon, and Fay Staton, of North Carolina; brother, William Scott, of Alabama; six grandchildren, Christopher Adkins, Quinton Spon-augle, Amanda Sponaugle, Nicole Bradley, Matthew Sponaugle and Noah Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Sara, Hayden and Lucy.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated, with a memorial service held at a later date.

