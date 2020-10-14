Letter to the Editor

Open letter to Pocahontas County families;

I hope this finds you and your school age children well.

We are approximately half way through the first quarter of school in Pocahontas County and things are going pretty well. Our teachers and staff are finding innovative ways to get content out there and get more kids back in school. We are still under the Governor’s C-19 mandates, and unfortunately not all of our facilities can operate with full in-person classrooms yet. I realize that this is not an optimal condition, and I feel your frustration. The distance learning has really shown the weakness in our infrastructure, and unfortunately there is not much that can be immediately done about it. That is a long play and will take some time to get there.

I am writing this letter to you to encourage every household with kids in school to remain diligent in your efforts to try and keep up with your child’s work. Reach out to your fellow parents and ask them what works in their home. Reach out to your school administration and your teachers. You can reach out to me. For those of you that do contact me, I want you to know that I make every effort to seek answers to your questions and or pass on your questions to someone who can answer them.

The world that we now live in is not going to go away anytime soon, so we will have to adapt the best way we can.

Please stay vigilant in your C-19 safety hygiene practices because that seems to be working in keeping us in school with the Governor’s mandates.

Thanks again for your continued diligence with your children’s school work.

We will get through this together!

School is Cool!

Sam Gibson

Member of the Pocahontas County Board of Education

samhoward030@gmail.com