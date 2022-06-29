Leta Frances Sharp Atkins, 62, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Forest Health and Rehab.

Born in Virginia April 10, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Henry Arthur Sharp and Evelyn Rhodes Sharp.

Leta’s pride and joy was her family and she loved to spend time with them. She also had a love for tigers and the mountains of West Virginia. She enjoyed hosting yard sales and meeting new people. Leta was a very loving, selfless, simple lady, who will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ellis Sharp.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Dale Atkins; daughter, Trina Beverly; son, Josh Dunbar; granddaughters, Alexis Burnette, Aurora Beverly, Camilla Dunbar and Gwyndolyn Dunbar; great-granddaughters, Claire Burnette and Lucy Burnette; and brother, Dwyane Sharp.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory in Bedford, Virginia, is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be shared at tharpfuneralhome.com