George Daniel Gladwell, 74, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born March 1, 1948, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Vergil and Mary Hollandsworth Gladwell.

George was a Methodist by faith. He served in the United States National Guard for six years, was a school bus driver, and a member of the Pocahontas Community Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose.

He was preceded in death by one son, Danny Gladwell; and a great-grandson, Ledger Gladwell.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Chestnut Gladwell; two daughters, Michelle Gladwell, and companion, Rick Loudermilk, of Hillsboro, and Corey Rose, and companion, Brian Shinaberry, of Marlinton; grandchildren, Kage Gladwell and companion, Autumn Cain, Chasity Bowyer, Devin Rose, Sidney Rose and fiancé, Zack Young, Haiden Gladwell, Shaylen Gladwell, Kyra McLaughlin, Salena Keffer; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gerald Gladwell, of Cross Lanes.

In keeping with George’s wishes the body will be cremated and there will be no service.

