Leroy Garfield Webb, age 85, of Arbovale, peacefully passed away in his sleep Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Terra Bella’s Memory Care in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Born October 12, 1940, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Hobart Leroy and Cleo Wolfe Webb.

He was a graduate of East Bank High School. Leroy served his country in the U.S. Air Force and following his service, went to work at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank.

He was a volunteer for Arbovale Community Center. Leroy then moved to Greensboro, North Carolina in 1974 and worked at Lorillard Tobacco Company retiring as a Senior Electronics Instrumentation Specialist. He was a former President of the Lions Club in Greensboro, and he loved to fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny Ryalls Webb; and granddaughter, Kailey Suzanne Benton.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Henderson (Michael), of Trinity, North Carolina; son, David Lee Webb (Althea), of Randleman, North Carolina; and grandson, Christian Grant Henderson.

The previously scheduled funeral service has been canceled due to the weather.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com