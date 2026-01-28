ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: January 29, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, March 30, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14857

ESTATE OF: LANTY FRANKLIN MCCARTY

EXECUTRIX: Sandra McCarty

10917 Frost Road

Dunmore, WV. 24934-9031

Subscribed and sworn to before me

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

1/29/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

ESTATE NAME: WILLIAM J. ANGEMEER

5270 HICKORY HOLLOW PKWY APT 824

ANITOCH, TN. 37013-3069

ANCILIARY ADMINMISTRATRIX:

Susan A. Anderson

319 Lexington Court

Carnegie, Pa. 15106-1909

Subscribed and sworn to before me on January 21, 2026.

1/29/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 25-P-11

Judge: Patrick I. Via

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Petitioner

vs

Michael David Crist, et al, Respondent(s)

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Now comes the Petitioner, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by counsel, who states that the object of the above styled suit is for a Declaratory Judgment Appointing Trustee under Deed of Trust and commence a non-judicial foreclosure on subject real estate more commonly known as: 338 Old Rt. 28 Rd, Arbovale, WV 24915.

It is ordered that Respondent, Michael David Crist, do serve upon Christopher J. Sears, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is Reisenfeld and Associates LLC, 3962 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227, and file with the Court an answer or other defense to the Petition filed in this action within 30 days of the second date of publication of this notice, otherwise judgment by default may be taken against you at any time thereafter.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court on January 5, 2026.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Court Clerk

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

1/29/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 25-P-11

Judge: Patrick I. Via

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Petitioner

vs

Robert Allen Crist, et al, Respondent(s)

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Now comes the Petitioner, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by counsel, who states that the object of the above styled suit is for a Declaratory Judgment Appointing Trustee under Deed of Trust and commence a non-judicial foreclosure on subject real estate more commonly known as: 338 Old Rt. 28 Rd, Arbovale, WV 24915.

It is ordered that Respondent, Robert Allen Crist, do serve upon Christopher J. Sears, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is Reisenfeld and Associates LLC, 3962 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227, and file with the Court an answer or other defense to the Petition filed in this action within 30 days of the second date of publication of this notice, otherwise judgment by default may be taken against you at any time thereafter.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court on January 5, 2026.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Court Clerk

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

1/29/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 25-P-11

Judge: Patrick I. Via

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Petitioner

vs

Melinda Wallace, et al, Respondent(s)

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Now comes the Petitioner, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by counsel, who states that the object of the above styled suit is for a Declaratory Judgment Appointing Trustee under Deed of Trust and commence a non-judicial foreclosure on subject real estate more commonly known as: 338 Old Rt. 28 Rd, Arbovale, WV 24915.

It is ordered that Respondent, Melinda Wallace, do serve upon Christopher J. Sears, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is Reisenfeld and Associates LLC, 3962 Red Bank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227, and file with the Court an answer or other defense to the Petition filed in this action within 30 days of the second date of publication of this notice, otherwise judgment by default may be taken against you at any time thereafter.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court on January 5, 2026.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Court Clerk

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

1/29/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Substitute Trustee, Pill & Pill, PLLC, by that certain Deed of Trust dated August 15, 2013, executed by the Borrower, Carol Griffis Jr., to William D. Goodwin, the Trustee, of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book 348, at Page 569. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 594 Newman Rd., Buckeye, WV 24924. Pill & Pill, PLLC was appointed as Substitute Trustee by an APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE dated April 4, 2025, of record in the Clerk’s Office in Book 425, at Page 251. The Borrower defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustee has been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Substitute Trustee will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Pocahontas County, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on the following date:

February 9, 2026, at 2:15 p.m.

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of land, together with the buildings thereon, and the easements, rights of way and appurtenances thereunto belonging, situate near Mill Point, in Little Levels District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin, set in the corner of lands between Joseph W. Tawny and Virgil Vandeavander; thence with Tawny line S 25 E 200 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving this line N 74 E 217.80 feet to an iron pin; thence N 25 W 200 feet to an iron pin in the Virgil Vandeavander line; thence with this line S 74 W 217.80 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.0 acres, more or less.

And being the same real property conveyed unto Carol Griffis, Jr. by deed dated August 6, 2013, from Kenneth C. Weaver and Mary F. Weaver, husband and wife, said deed of record in Deed Book 344, at Page 28.

There is also granted and conveyed by this conveyance, a right of way, for access to the parcel herein conveyed by way of the existing “farm road” as shown on a plat of record in the aforesaid Clerk`s Office in Deed Book 153 at Page 354. The Grantees are to provide open access to the Virgil Vandeavander lands by this “farm road” across their 1.0 acre tract.

Reference is hereby made to all prior instruments in the chain of title for all reservations, restrictions, limitations and easements and right of way affecting the property herein conveyed.

TERMS OF SALE:

1). The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” physical condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to the Internal Revenue Service right of redemption, all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights-of-ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

2) The Purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by the West Virginia Code § 11-22-1.

3). The Beneficiary and/or the Servicer of the Deed of Trust and Note reserve the right to submit a bid for the property at sale.

4). The Trustee reserves the right to continue sale of the subject property from time to time by written or oral proclamation, which continuance shall be in the sole discretion of the Trustee.

5) The Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

6) The total purchase price is payable to the Trustee within thirty (30) days of the date of sale, with ten (10%) of the total purchase price payable to the Trustee at sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Jonathan L .Wertman, Esq.

Pill & Pill, PLLC

85 Aikens Center

Edwin Miller Boulevard

P.O. Box 440

Martinsburg, WV 25402

(304) 263-4971

foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

1/29/2c