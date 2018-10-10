Lenora Francis Mae Wiley, age 85, of Ft. Meade, Florida, formerly of Campbelltown, passed away peacefully August 16, 2018.

Lenora was born November 19, 1932 in Clover Lick. She graduated from Marlinton High School and worked at the Marlinton Hospital and the telephone company before moving to Maryland. There she worked for the State of Maryland as a toll collector on the Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge, retiring at the rank of Sargent.

On December 11, 1953, she married Ralph Wiley, who proceeded her in death.

Lenora, baptized on January 1, 1933 at Grace Church in Clover Lick, was a faithful, lifelong Episcopalian. After her retirement, she was an active volunteer for the church and several community service organizations.

After retirement, she also had the opportunity to travel, living in Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Alaska, Missouri before settling in Florida.

She is survived by her sister, Edith Gainor, and husband, John, of Maceo, Kentucky; children, John Wiley, and Andy, of Seabrook New Hampshire, Wilbur Wiley, Sr., and wife, Mikey, of Fort Meade, Florida; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Lenora’s ashes will be spread at a future date at the gravesites of the Wiley Family in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.