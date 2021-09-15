NOTICE OF

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Claim Deadline: Monday, November 15, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14244

ESTATE OF: CODY ALLEN FRANCISCO

ADMINISTRATRIX: Lena May Francisco

103 Huntersviile Cemetery Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-5824

ESTATE NUMBER: 14295

ESTATE OF: CLAUDE FLOYD PHILLIPS, SR.

CO-EXECUTRIX: Claudia Winn

81 Hickory Drive

Elkins, WV 26241-9820

CO-EXECUTRIX: Cathy Smallridge

56 Robin Street

Beverly, WV 26253-9706

ESTATE NUMBER: 14297

ESTATE OF: FRANKIE EDWARD MALLOW

ADMINISTRATRIX: Crystal G. Posey

P. O. Box 787

Elkins, WV 26241-0787

Subscribed and sworn to before me on September 13, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

9/16/1c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO: JEFFREY ALLEN MOORE, RESPONDENT

2656 Jerico Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

DOB: September 20, 1972

Magistrate Court Case No: 21-D-56

Family Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-52

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.

Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until October 12, 2021.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of October 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 8th day of September 2021, at 3:56 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk

9/16/1c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO: STEPHEN ALLEN HEFNER, RESPONDENT

Unknown Address

DOB: January 1, 1986

Magistrate Court Case No: 21-D-57

Family Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-53

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PORTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.

Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until October 12, 2021.

A final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of October 2021 at 12:30 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 8th day of September 2021 at 4:19 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk

9/16/1c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO: ZANE COLTER BURDETTE, RESPONDENT

602 Second Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

DOB: November 6, 1985

Magistrate Court Case No: 21-D-63

Family Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-59

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.

Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until October 12, 2021.

A final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of October 2021 at 11:30 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 8th day of September 2021 at 4:56 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk.

9/16/1c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

SHELIA BLAKE,

PLAINTIFF

vs

JESSE BLAKE,

TABITHA MAY,

RESPONDENTS

Civil Action No: 21-FIG-05

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS

TO OBTAIN INFANT GUARDIANSHIP

To the Above Named Respondent(s): TABITHA MAY

It appearing that the address of TABITHA MAY is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 23rd day of November 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court September 13, 2021.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

9/16/2c

FULL-TIME POSITION AVAILABLE

CLASS II WATER PLANT OPERATOR

The Town of Marlinton has a full-time position available for a Class II Water Plant Operator. Job details include: lifting/moving fifty (50) pounds or more on a frequent basis, unloading bulk chemicals, water treatment testing and analysis and participation in treatment operations.

Benefits include: paid holidays, paid personal days, furnished uniforms, accumulative sick leave, paid vacation, state retirement and health insurance.

Applicant must have a non-restricted Class II or higher Water Plant Operator’s license from the State of West Virginia, a valid West Virginia driver’s license and must pass a drug screening and background check.

Applications may be obtained from (and returned to): Marlinton Town Office, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 or by calling 304-799-4315 or via email at townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net

All applications/résumés must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

9/16/4c