NOTICE OF
ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021
Claim Deadline: Monday, November 15, 2021
ESTATE NUMBER: 14244
ESTATE OF: CODY ALLEN FRANCISCO
ADMINISTRATRIX: Lena May Francisco
103 Huntersviile Cemetery Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-5824
ESTATE NUMBER: 14295
ESTATE OF: CLAUDE FLOYD PHILLIPS, SR.
CO-EXECUTRIX: Claudia Winn
81 Hickory Drive
Elkins, WV 26241-9820
CO-EXECUTRIX: Cathy Smallridge
56 Robin Street
Beverly, WV 26253-9706
ESTATE NUMBER: 14297
ESTATE OF: FRANKIE EDWARD MALLOW
ADMINISTRATRIX: Crystal G. Posey
P. O. Box 787
Elkins, WV 26241-0787
Subscribed and sworn to before me on September 13, 2021.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
9/16/1c
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
TO: JEFFREY ALLEN MOORE, RESPONDENT
2656 Jerico Road
Marlinton, WV 24954
DOB: September 20, 1972
Magistrate Court Case No: 21-D-56
Family Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-52
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.
The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.
Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until October 12, 2021.
A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of October 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 8th day of September 2021, at 3:56 p.m.
Connie M. Carr
Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk
9/16/1c
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
TO: STEPHEN ALLEN HEFNER, RESPONDENT
Unknown Address
DOB: January 1, 1986
Magistrate Court Case No: 21-D-57
Family Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-53
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PORTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.
The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.
Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until October 12, 2021.
A final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of October 2021 at 12:30 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 8th day of September 2021 at 4:19 p.m.
Connie M. Carr
Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk
9/16/1c
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
TO: ZANE COLTER BURDETTE, RESPONDENT
602 Second Avenue
Marlinton, WV 24954
DOB: November 6, 1985
Magistrate Court Case No: 21-D-63
Family Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-59
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.
The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.
Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until October 12, 2021.
A final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of October 2021 at 11:30 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 8th day of September 2021 at 4:56 p.m.
Connie M. Carr
Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk.
9/16/1c
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
SHELIA BLAKE,
PLAINTIFF
vs
JESSE BLAKE,
TABITHA MAY,
RESPONDENTS
Civil Action No: 21-FIG-05
THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS
TO OBTAIN INFANT GUARDIANSHIP
To the Above Named Respondent(s): TABITHA MAY
It appearing that the address of TABITHA MAY is unknown.
The Court orders the parties to appear on the 23rd day of November 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.
A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.
Entered by the Clerk of said Court September 13, 2021.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County
By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy
9/16/2c
FULL-TIME POSITION AVAILABLE
CLASS II WATER PLANT OPERATOR
The Town of Marlinton has a full-time position available for a Class II Water Plant Operator. Job details include: lifting/moving fifty (50) pounds or more on a frequent basis, unloading bulk chemicals, water treatment testing and analysis and participation in treatment operations.
Benefits include: paid holidays, paid personal days, furnished uniforms, accumulative sick leave, paid vacation, state retirement and health insurance.
Applicant must have a non-restricted Class II or higher Water Plant Operator’s license from the State of West Virginia, a valid West Virginia driver’s license and must pass a drug screening and background check.
Applications may be obtained from (and returned to): Marlinton Town Office, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 or by calling 304-799-4315 or via email at townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net
All applications/résumés must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
The Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
9/16/4c
