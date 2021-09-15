Grenetta Jean Waugh, 80, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.\r\n\r\nBorn June 3, 1941, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of Earl and Jean Landis VanReenan.\r\n\r\nGrenetta loved her family, crocheting and coin collecting. She worked at Bon-Ton for more than 30 years, and was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church where she attended since 1967.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lewis Waugh; daughter, Robin Mutscheller and husband, John; son Robert Waugh, Sr. and wife, Michaela; three grandchildren, Robert Waugh, Jr. (Reggi Crisci), Jordan Waugh and Lauryn Unger; and one great grandson, Maddox Waugh.\r\n\r\nAll services will be private.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 16829 Lappans Road, Williamsport, MD 21795.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at www.minnichfh.com\r\n\r\nArrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home in Hagerstown, Maryland.
