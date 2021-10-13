NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, Monday, December 13, 2021\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14285\r\nESTATE OF: EUGENE P. GALFORD\r\nCO-EXECUTRIX:\tKaren Ann McCoy\r\n\t1306 Seneca Trail\r\n\tHillsboro, WV 24946-8599\r\nCO-EXECUTRIX:\tPhyllis Jean Buettner\r\n\t104 Wetzel Street\r\n\tPaden City, WV 26159-1818\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14302\r\nESTATE OF: JOHN FRANKLIN DILLEY\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tPamela Moore\r\n\t2656 Jerico Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-6815\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER:14304\r\nESTATE OF: DOROTHEA M. ESTATE NUMBER: 14305
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM FLOYD LOVELACE
ADMINISTRATRIX:	Donna VanReenan
	729 Stoney Creek Road
	Marlinton, WV 24954-6859

ESTATE NUMBER: 14306
ESTATE OF: BRYAN CURTIS KIMBREW
ADMINISTRATOR:	Clifton Summerfield
	41 Beverage Road
	Marlinton, WV 24954-6798

ESTATE NUMBER: 14307
ESTATE OF: STEVEN SHEARER
ADMINISTRATRIX:	Thelda Shearer
	214 Spruce Flats Addition
	Buckeye, WV 24924
Subscribed and sworn to before me on October 8, 2021.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
10/14/2c

NOTICE OF
ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
First Publication Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021
Claim Deadline: Monday, December 6, 2021 Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, December 6, 2021\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14301\r\nAPPOINTMENT DATE: September 28, 2021\r\nESTATE NAME: MARY UNDERWOOD KREFT\r\nANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:\tMary Joy Felts\r\n\t3560 Jug Factory Road\r\n\tGreer, SC 29651-5261\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on September 28, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n10\/7\/2c\r\n\r\n\r\nAccepting Bids\r\nPocahontas County Senior Citizens is now accepting sealed bids for a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu 4-Door Sedan. Approximate mileage is 175,000 miles. Vehicle has received regular maintenance. Vehicle can be seen at the Marlinton Senior Center. \r\nSealed bids can be delivered in person or by mail to the corporate office at 20626 Seneca Trail Marlinton, WV 24954. \r\nBids must be received by noon Friday, October 22, 2021. If bids are mailed, please mark VEHICLE BID on front of envelope. \r\nBids will be opened and accepted on October 22, 2021 at 1:15pm. \r\nPCSC reserves the right to withhold and\/or reject any or all bids.\r\n10\/7\/2c\r\n
