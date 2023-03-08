ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 1, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14452

ESTATE OF: DANIELLE C. GOODING

ADMINISTRATRIX: Donna Gooding

996 Dry Branch Road

Slaty Fork, WV 26291-9054

ESTATE NUMBER: 14475

ESTATE OF: CHARLES EDWARD SHEETS

ADMINISTRATRIX: Melinda Shay Moore

1105 Second Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1011

ESTATE NUMBER: 14492

ESTATE OF: BRENDA JOYCE SUMNER

EXECUTOR: Robert E. Sumner

14389 Seneca Trail

Buckeye, WV 24924-2402

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 27, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/2/2c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000025 – Pocahontas County – WVTJ LLC

To: ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, TOP OF THE WORLD CONDOMINIUM AT SNOWSHOE OWNER’S ASSOCIATION ATTN: TOM ROAT, BOB OWENS, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN, INC, LEATHER-BARK CONDOMINIMUM ASSOCIATION, ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, ROBERT CLEVENGER, CANDY OWENS, CANDY OWENS, ROBERT OWENS, E. HOTCHER CRENSHAW TR, BLACKBURN CONTE SCHILLING, W. E. SINGLETON C/O STEPHEN C. CONTE, BLACKBURN CONTE SCHILLING, OCCUPANT, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP: 8L PARCEL 0001 0032

You will take notice that WVTJ LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000025, LEATHERBARK CONDO 208B, .02009% INT IN 2.89 AC FEE, located in EDRAY, which was returned delinquent in the name OWENS ROBERT E & CANDY; CLEVENGER ROBERT D, and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 11, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, April 10, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to April 10, 2023. $ 1,059.90

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to April 10, 2023. $ 444.60

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 1,261.39

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 1,780.69

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $ 4,546.58

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before April 10, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 3/2/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000043 – Pocahontas County – ERLETIMES LLC

To: JASON VANDEVENDER, JASON VANDEVENDER, JASON VANDEVENDER, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, JASON VANDEVENDER, ROY DAVID ARRINGTON TRUSTEE, MICHELLE VANDEVENDER, MICHELLE VANDEVENDER, GRANT COUNTY BANK, OCCUPANT, IRS. ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, THE GRANT COUNTY BANK, MICHAEL C. DOSS, TRUSTEE, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP: 23A PARCEL 0022 0000

You will take notice that ERLETIMES LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000043, LT 2-3, BLK 29 BARTOW 80 X 120 FEE, located in GREEN BANK, which was returned delinquent in the name VANDEVENDER, JASON L. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 11, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, April 10, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to April 10, 2023. $ 213.93

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to April 10, 2023. $ 109.60

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 1,165.70

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 616.41

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $2,105.64

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before April 10, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/23/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2021-S-00000042 – Pocahontas County – ERLETIMES LLC

To: JASON VANDEVENDER, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, JASON VANDEVENDER, JASON VANDEVENDER, JASON VANDEVENDER, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP: 23A PARCEL 0021 0000

You will take notice that ERLETIMES LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2021-S-00000042, LT 1 BLK 29 BARTOW 40 X 120, located in GREEN BANK, which was returned delinquent in the name VANDEVENDER, JASON L. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 20th day of October, 2021, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 11, 2023, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, April 10, 2023, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to April 10, 2023. $ 140.96

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to April 10, 2023. $ 39.09

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2022, following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $1,006.12

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to April 10, 2023. $ 354.99

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $1,541.16

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $ 35.00

You may redeem at any time before April 10, 2023, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.

2/23/3c

Seeking Quotes for Cattle Chute Working Facility

The Pocahontas County Board of Education is seeking sealed quotes for a cattle chute working facility approximately 40 feet by 47 feet. The facility should include a 180-degree tub/sweep system with a manual squeeze chute. Provide in the quote all materials to be used in the completed facility: gates, panels, etc. Pictures would be helpful. The quote should specify number of items, size/types/gauge of materials for facility and if shipping costs apply.

The items should be delivered to Pocahontas County High School, 271 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24924.

For additional information contact Andrew Friel, 304-799-6565 or email andrew.friel@k12.wv.us at Pocahontas County High School.

Quotes are to be sent to Superintendent, Pocahontas County Schools, 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV 24924 no later than 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023.

Please write “PCHS Cattle Chute Bid” in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope.

The Pocahontas County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all quotes in whole or in part.

3/9/2c

POSITION AVAILABLE

The Town of Marlinton is seeking a Full-Time Building Inspector/Floodplain Manager. Qualified candidates must be certified by the State Fire Commission as a Building Code Inspector and must possess a Certified Floodplain Management certificate, or will obtain and maintain such Certificates within 18 months of beginning employment. Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid West Virginia driver’s license. Must pass a background check.

Salary range is $33,000 to $42,000 based on experience and qualifications. Benefits will be provided. 40 hour week, Monday – Friday, weekends as needed. Employee is subject to 24-hour call and must respond in a timely manner during an emergency.

The position will remain open until filled.

Submit applications/resumes to: Town of Marlinton, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954; or Email townofmarlinton@ frontiernet.net

For more information call 304-799-4315.

The Town of Marlinton is an equal opportunity employer.

3/2/2c