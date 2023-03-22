ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Claim Deadline: Monday, May 15, 2023
ESTATE NUMBER:14452
ESTATE OF: DANIELLE C. GOODING
ADMINISTRATRIX: Donna Gooding
996 Dry Branch Road
Slaty Fork WV 26291-9054
ESTATE NUMBER: 14484
ESTATE OF: DONALD NELSON
CO-ADMINISTRATOR: Jerry Nelson
1906 Big Creek Road
Wayne, WV 25570-8510
CO-ADMINISTRATRIX: Angela Nelson
1906 Big Creek Road
Wayne, WV 25570-8510
ESTATE NUMBER: 14496
ESTATE OF: LINDA ZORA MOSES
EXECUTRIX: Cara Hefner Rose
1463 Douthards Creek Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-5874
EXECUTRIX DBN: Laura Finch
820 10th Avenue
Marlinton, WV 24954-1315
ESTATE NUMBER: 14497
ESTATE OF: MARY FRANCES DILLEY
EXECUTOR: Stephen G. Dilley
8351 Browns Creek Road
Dunmore, WV 24934-9050
ESTATE NUMBER: 14499
ESTATE OF: CORENIA GENEVIEVE MCFADDEN JORDAN
EXECUTRIX: Regina McPaters
1276 Jordan Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-9764
Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 13, 2023.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
3/16/2c
Notice of Public Hearing
The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority will hold the annual public hearing on the Green Box Fee at Pocahontas County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
3/16/2c
