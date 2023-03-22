ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 15, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER:14452

ESTATE OF: DANIELLE C. GOODING

ADMINISTRATRIX: Donna Gooding

996 Dry Branch Road

Slaty Fork WV 26291-9054

ESTATE NUMBER: 14484

ESTATE OF: DONALD NELSON

CO-ADMINISTRATOR: Jerry Nelson

1906 Big Creek Road

Wayne, WV 25570-8510

CO-ADMINISTRATRIX: Angela Nelson

1906 Big Creek Road

Wayne, WV 25570-8510

ESTATE NUMBER: 14496

ESTATE OF: LINDA ZORA MOSES

EXECUTRIX: Cara Hefner Rose

1463 Douthards Creek Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-5874

EXECUTRIX DBN: Laura Finch

820 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1315

ESTATE NUMBER: 14497

ESTATE OF: MARY FRANCES DILLEY

EXECUTOR: Stephen G. Dilley

8351 Browns Creek Road

Dunmore, WV 24934-9050

ESTATE NUMBER: 14499

ESTATE OF: CORENIA GENEVIEVE MCFADDEN JORDAN

EXECUTRIX: Regina McPaters

1276 Jordan Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-9764

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 13, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

Notice of Public Hearing

The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority will hold the annual public hearing on the Green Box Fee at Pocahontas County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

