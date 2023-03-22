Thursday, March 22, 1923

Six degrees above zero Monday night and the wind a blowing. This must have been the equinox storm that we all used to hear so much about.

– – –

The Buena Vista Hardwood Company unloaded a big portable boiler this week to be used at their sawmill near Huntersville.

– – –

Waugh Bros. are going ahead with their class A road contract from the bridge to the Aaron Kee farm. The steam shovel was put to work on Tuesday.

– – –

Word has been received that Charley James, alias ‘Jellyroll,” who is serving time in the penitentiary for murder in Pocahontas county, has become insane and has been transferred to the State Asylum.

– – –

Uriah Bird has sold his farm in the Brush to a Russian who has been working at Cass.

HILLSBORO’S NUMBER

The Country Life Conference held at Hillsboro last Friday, Saturday and Sunday under the auspices of the extension department and local organizations was a great success from every standpoint…

Implements for measuring various things are very common in everyday life. For example, we have the yardstick, the bushel basket, and the score cards for different classes of livestock…

However, we did not have a way for measuring the whole community until 1917, when Director Frame of the extension department worked out the Community Score Card.

The score card takes into consideration all the institutions and factors that help to make up a community, namely, community spirit, citizenship, recreation, health, homes, school, churches, business and farms…

The ideal rural community would receive 1,000 points on the basis of the score card. However, such a community does not exist…

The yard stick was applied to the Hillsboro community, and it made a total of 748 points – a very creditable number when we take into consideration that out of the 78 communities in the state that have been scored, Hillsboro ranks second…

HONOR ROLLS

Beard School. Remus C. May, teacher. – Clarence and Eula May, Bertha and Ida Dorman, Frank, Hugh and Lillie Hefner, Arta Wells, Paul Cutlip, Marguerete Kincaid, Cecil, Vernie and Connie Allman, Ada, Ruby and Robert Doss, Sylvia and Lola Huffman, George, John and Ollie Foegus.

– – –

Mt. Zion School. W. A. Hively, teacher – Edna and Evelyn Fertig, Madaline, Wilma, Hellen, Roscoe, Bedford, Maynard and Boyd Dilley, Beulah Carpenter, Elsie Shrader, Herbert and Dale Grimes, Sylvia Dilley.

– – –

Douthards Creek School. Ethel Carrell, teacher. – Gertrude and Hazel White, Arthur and Herbert Sharp, Jewel Kincaid.

– – –

Hosterman School. Bessie Workman, teacher. – Paul Collins, Herman Davidson, Vena and Viola Moore, Carrie and Ruth Sutton.

– – –

Rimel School. Ida G. Fogus, teacher. – Glen, Alonzo and Marie Dean, Randall, Arnold, Marjorie and Georgie Rimel, Verlie and Lillie Alderman.

EDITOR, TIMES;

I, for one, do not cooperate with our Marvin Chapel friend or our X correspondent or with his double cross coincider in regard to six months school. I do not think being in a clean, sanitary schoolroom nine months with proper food and plenty of exercise is going to injure the health of any child. And our boys and girls have plenty of time in the mornings and evenings and on Saturdays to learn all the practical everyday things, and as for us needing their help in the spring and fall – of course their help would come in right handy sometimes, but listen, “Are we not willing to make some sacrifice for our boys and girls” in helping them get an education in order that they may go through life easier than we have? Or are we going to keep them at home to help us dig weeds for a living?

Better to sell the farm and use the money to educate our children, for that is all we will have to give them anyway. I will close with three cheers for a nine months school.

A School Booster.

DIED

A.E. Irvine was born October 31, 1853, at the home of his parents near Edray, where he lived the greater part of his life.

He professed faith in Christ in early manhood and united with the Methodist Church and remained a faithful member the remainder of his life…

On December 15, 1909, he married Miss Vera E., daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. E. Kennison and thereafter made his home at Kinnison… He was laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

George N. Tacy died very suddenly at his home near Cass on Monday morning, March 19, 1923. His death was due to heart disease, it is presumed. His age was about 75 years. He is survived by a number of children. Mr. Tacy was a good citizen, honest and upright in his dealings, and in his passing this writer loses a lifelong friend.