ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026
Claim Deadline: Monday, April 13, 2026
ESTATE NUMBER: 14851
ESTATE OF: JAMES S. MASON
EXECUTRIX: Linda M. Sharp
29 Drennen Ridge Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-6532
ESTATE NUMBER: 14861
ESTATE OF: DREMA N. MOORE
ADMINISTRATOR: Caleb J. Gragg
2326 Jerico Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-6934
ESTATE NUMBER: 14862
ESTATE OF: RONALD D. DOYLE
EXECUTRIX: Doris C. Doyle
164 S Dry Branch Road
Slaty Fork, WV 26291-0017
ESTATE NUMBER: 14863
ESTATE OF: SYLVIA GLADYS WOODHOUSE
EXECUTRIX: Gypsy Lee Atkins
1024 28th Street South East
Cleveland, TN 37323-0613
ESTATE NUMBER: 14865
ESTATE OF: RONALD ROY CARPENTER
EXECUTRIX: Doria R. Coy
220 Pine Valley Drive
Dunmore, WV 24934-9071
Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 9, 2026.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
2/12/2c
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Civil Action No. 25-D-42
HANNAH WALL, Petitioner
vs
WYATT MCCOMB, Respondent
THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR ALLOCATION OF CUSTODIAL RESPONSIBILITY
To the Above-Named Respondent: WYATT MCCOMB
It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of WYATT MCCOMB is unknown. The Court orders the parties to appear on the 24th day of February 2026 at 1:30 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Allocation of Custodial Responsibility, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.
A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.
Entered by the Clerk of said Court January 30, 2026.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County
2/5/2c
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Civil Action No. 25-D-43
HANNAH WALL, Petitioner
vs
JOEY ALLEN TETER, Respondent
THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR ALLOCATION OF CUSTODIAL RESPONSIBILITY
To the Above-Named Respondent: JOEY ALLEN TETER
It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of JOEY ALLEN TETER is unknown. The Court orders the parties to appear on the 24th day of February 2026 at 2 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Allocation of Custodial Responsibility, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.
A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.
Entered by the Clerk of said Court January 30, 2026.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County
2/5/2c
