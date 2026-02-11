Harry Tipton Kincaid, of Charleston, South Carolina, died Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Born September 7, 1947, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Clifford and Ailene Kincaid.

Harry was married to Diane Kincaid for 54 years.

He began his life playing sports and excelled in baseball. He proudly pitched for the UNCW Seahawks and was drafted by the Astros. His life went in another direction when he joined the Army and proudly served in the Vietnam War. He retired from Dupont and focused on enjoying his retirement with his family. He believed in being on time and treating everyone with kindness. “People will only remember how you make them feel,” he would often say, and he made everyone feel loved and appreciated.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard “Dick,” Kincaid, who lived in Durbin, and Graham and Dorothy Sasser, who lived in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Sasser Kincaid – a caretaker, a best friend, an endless love; children and grandchild, Grey Kincaid, Dory Kincaid and Graham Kincaid, all of Charleston, South Carolina; brother, Thomas J. Kincaid, and wife, Ramona, of Midlothian, Virginia; his best friend, Phil Fields, of Seaford, Delaware; and a nephew, Clifford.

Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service.

A family trip to spread his ashes in his favorite places will happen this summer.