NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, February 7, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14276\r\nESTATE OF: MARTHA MARIE BIGGS\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tRachel Virginia Pritt\r\n\t1683 Old Buckeye Road\r\n\tBuckeye, WV 24924-9076\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14315\r\nESTATE OF: MADELINE G. GALFORD\r\nCO-EXECUTOR\/TRUSTEE:\tCharles M. Hedrick\r\n\t9953 Frost Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-7106\r\nCO-EXECUTRIX\/TRUSTEE:\tSarah Hedrick\r\n\t9953 Frost Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-7106\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14326\r\nESTATE OF: HOWARD CAMILLE MAMAK\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tLois J. Mamak\r\n\t730 Boyd Dilley Road\r\n\tBuckeye, WV 24924-9111\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14330\r\nESTATE OF: DANNY K. LESTER\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tKayla N. Lester\r\n\t840 13th Avenue\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-1442\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on December 3, 2021. \r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n12\/9\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO BID\r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission will receive bids for No. 87 Octane Unleaded Gasoline, for the following offices: Pocahontas County Sheriff\u2019s Office (including Law Enforcement, Process Server, Jail\/Correctional Officers, Animal Shelter and Home Detention Offices); 911\/Emergency Management Office; Assessor\u2019s Office; and Community Corrections Office; for the period covering January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. \r\nPlease offer bids in writing, noting increases and\/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked \u201cSealed Bid \u2013 Gasoline\u201d and submit to the Pocahontas County Commission at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954, on or before the 20th day of December 2021, at 4:30 pm. \r\nBids will be opened in the Office of the Pocahontas County Commission on Tuesday, the 21st day of December 2021, at 5:45 pm. \r\nFor further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. \r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.\r\nWalt Helmick, President\r\nPocahontas County Commission\r\n12\/9\/2c\r\n\r\nPOSITION AVAILABLE \r\nWater Treatment Plant Operator\r\nPocahontas County Public Service District is seeking to hire a water treatment plant operator. Applicants must have or be able to obtain a West Virginia Class II water operator certification. Good pay with state benefits. Applications available by calling Heidi at 304-572-6197 or email hhickson@pcpsd.org\r\nPocahontas County PSD\r\n12\/2\/2c\r\n\r\nOpportunity to Object to the \r\nUpper Elk Ecological Restoration Project \r\nThe Monongahela National Forest, Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District, has prepared and environmental assessment (EA, draft Decision Notice (DN), and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Upper Elk Ecological Restoration Project (Upper Elk), located in Pocahontas, Randolph, and Webster counties. The purpose of the project is to contribute to the resiliency of the landscape by improving the health and diversity of forests in the face of a changing climate. The project would do this by addressing the current lack of habitat diversity, dense and closed canopy forests, lack of red spruce in the mid-story and overstory, spread of non-native invasive species, degraded watershed conditions, and recreation opportunities to meet desired conditions identified in the Monongahela National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan. \r\nThe EA, draft DN, and FONSI are available on the project webpage at: https:\/\/www.fs.usda.gov\/project\/?project=57646. These documents are also available for review, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding Federal holidays, at the Marlinton Ranger District Office, 1627 Cemetery Road, Marlinton, WV, 24954,. Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Amy Lovell, South Zone Ecologist, 304-799-4334 extension 7995519, Amy.Lovell@usda.gov. \r\nHow to Object and Timeframe\r\nThis decision is a project level decision, subject to administrative review (commonly called \u201cobjections\u201d) outlined in regulations at 36 CFR Part 218, Subparts A and B. A written objection, including attachments, must be postmarked or received within 45 days after the date that the notice of this draft decision is published in the Pocahontas Times, the newspaper of record for the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District Ranger decisions. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection, and those wishing to object should not rely on dates or time frame information provided in any other source. It is the objector\u2019s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer pursuant to 36 CFR 218. The regulations prohibit extending the time to file an objection. All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process. \r\nForest Service regulations specify that objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment. Issues raised in objections must be based on issues raised in the previously submitted specific written comments unless the issues are based on new information arising after designated comment opportunities (36 CFR 218.7(c)(2)(ii).\r\nWritten objections, including attachments, must be filed with the Objections Reviewing Officer. Electronic objections will be accepted through the Forest Service online comment system at https:\/\/cara.ecosystem-management.org\/Public\/\/ CommentInput? Project=57646. They may be mailed to: Objections Reviewing Officer, Attn: PAL-LSC Objections, Suite 700, USDA Forest Service, Eastern Region, 626 E. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202; or faxed to: 414-944-3963 (Attn: Objections Reviewing Office, USDA Forest Service, Eastern Regional Office). Please include \u201cUpper Elk Project\u201d in the subject line when commenting electronically or on the envelope when submitting by mail.\r\nAt a minimum, any objection must include the following (36 CFR 218.8[d]): \r\n1. The objector's name and address, with a telephone number, if available;\r\n2. A signature or other verification of authorship (a scanned signature for email may be filed with the objection);\r\n3. Identification of the lead objector, when multiple names are listed on an objection;\r\n4. The name of the proposed project (Upper Elk Ecological Restoration Project), the name and title of the Responsible Official (Cynthia Sandeno, District Ranger), and the name of the National Forest (Monongahela National Forest), and the Ranger District (Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District) on which the project is located;\r\n5. A description of the issues\/aspects of the proposed project addressed by the objection, including how the objector believes the environmental analysis or draft decision specifically violates law, regulation, or policy; suggested remedies that would resolve the objection; supporting reasons for the reviewing officer to consider; and\r\n6. A statement that demonstrates the connection between prior specific written comments on the proposed project and the content of the objection, unless the objection concerns an issue that arose after the designated opportunity for comment.\r\nNames and contact information submitted with objections will become part of the public record. It is the objector\u2019s responsibility to ensure evidence of timely receipt (36 CFR 218.26[a]). \r\nUSDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.\r\n12\/9\/1c
