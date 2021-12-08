Ann Adams, 95, of Marlinton, passed away at home Wednesday, December 1, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.\r\nBorn October 18, 1926, in New York City, Ann lived most of her life in Londonderry, Vermont. Her husband, Doug,\u00a0preceded her in death in 2004.\r\n\r\nAnn is survived by her daughter, Trish McNaull, and husband, Mike, of Marlinton; son, Robert Adams, and his wife, Ulrike, of Duxbury, Vermont; granddaughter, Dr. Melissa McNaull, and her wife, Sheila, of Ridgeland, Mississippi; grandson, Justin, and wife, Rebecca, of Vienna, Virginia; grandchildren, Caleb and Eliza McNaull, of Vienna, Virginia; grandson, Layton Breithaupt, of Ridgeland, Mississippi; and great-grandson, Grayson Breith- aupt, of Ridgeland, Mississippi.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAnn resided with Trish and Mike in Marlinton for the last six years, and arose every morning in awe of the beautiful mountains, birds and deer outside her windows. She grew to love West Virginia as her home.\r\n\r\nAnn will reunite with her beloved husband in the village cemetery in Vermont next spring, with close family in loving attendance.\r\n
