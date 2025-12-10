ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, February 2, 2026

ESTATE OF: DENNIS MELVIN DOSS

EXECUTRIX: Erica Beverage Faulknier

249 USFS 304 Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6508

ESTATE OF: ROBERTA SUE HODGE CARTER

EXECUTRIX: Ollie C. Barkley

210 12th Street

Marlinton WV 24954-1030

Subscribed and sworn to before me on December 1, 2025

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

12/4//2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME:

From: REGINA GAYE CUTLIP

To: REGINA DEANA VANREENEN

Civil Action Number 25-D-41

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

CHANGE OF NAME PROCEEDING

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January 2026 at 11:30 a.m. before the Honorable Joyce H. Carpenter, Family Court, via Teams Meeting (for information concerning virtual hearing call Family Court at 304-847-7277), the Petitioner, Regina Gaye Cutlip will apply by petition to the Family Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia for the entry of an order by said Court, changing her name from Regina Gaye Cutlip to Regina Deana VanReenen at which time and place any interested party may appear and be heard if they so desire.

You are hereby notified that this matter may be rescheduled without further notice or publication.

A copy of said petition can be obtained from Clerk of the Circuit/Family Court, Connie M. Carr, at her office at 900 D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954.

Dated this 4th day of December 2025. _/s/ Regina Gaye Cutlip

Pro se Petitioner

12/11/1c ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 25-D-42

HANNAH WALL, Petitioner

vs.

WYATT McCOMB, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR ALLOCATION OF CUSTODIAL RESPONSIBILITY.

To the Above-Named Respondent: WYATT McCOMB

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of WYATT McCOMB is unknown.

The court orders the parties to appear on the 27th day of January 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Allocation of Custodial Responsibility at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, December 5, 2025.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

12/11/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 25-D-43

HANNAH WALL, Petitioner

vs.

JOEY ALLEN TETER, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS FOR ALLOCATION OF CUSTODIAL RESPONSIBILITY.

To the Above-Named Respondent: JOEY ALLEN TETER

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of JOEY ALLEN TETER is unknown.

The court orders the parties to appear on the 27th day of January 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV , where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Allocation of Custodial Responsibility at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, December 5, 2025.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

12/11/2c