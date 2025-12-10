The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Patrick I Via:

Stephanie Sharp, 40, of Hillsboro, has completed the Southeastern Drug Court Program and asked to withdraw her earlier plea. The State asked for dismissal of the indictment. The court granted the motion and dismissed the matter with prejudice.

Bond was revoked for Roger A. Watson, Jr., 34, of Marlinton, who admitted to Day Report violation. A change of plea hearing is set for January 6, 2026. Watson was remanded to custody.

Steven Sharp, 39, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he would plead guilty to Count I of the indictment, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony. The court granted the State’s motion to dismiss Count II. He was released from custody but was ordered to report to the Pocahontas County Home Confinement program. Sharp is to enter the Southeastern Drug Court Program.

A hearing on motion for waiver of fees for home incarceration was held in the case the State vs Dominic Michael Baker, 46, of Durbin, wherein defense counsel advised the court that the defendant has no income. The State advised that Baker is already on a sliding scale fee and asked for fees to continue but to be paid later. The court ruled that fees will continue to accrue and be paid, along with court costs, upon conviction, if a conviction is had.