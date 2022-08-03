ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 3, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14414

ESTATE OF: BERTHA LEE GALFORD

EXECUTOR: Kevin Gum

1684 Deer Field Drive SW

Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469

ESTATE NUMBER: 14416

ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN LEE REXRODE

EXECUTOR: Gene Charles Rexrode

4949 Wesley Chapel Road

Green Bank, WV 24944-9073

ESTATE NUMBER: 14417

ESTATE OF: DORIS S. HINER-MITCHELL

EXECUTRIX: Lynette H. Anderson

284 Halleck Road

Fairmont, WV 26554-8603

Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 1, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

8/4/2c

NOTICE TO ARCHITECTS

Pursuant to West Virginia Code §5G-1-3, Pocahontas County Board of Education is seeking expressions of interest from Architectural firms for all professional services to design and provide construction administration for a new standing seam metal roof and replacement of three new boilers and other associated general renovations for the current Marlinton Elementary School.

Architects are invited to submit an expression of interest, to include a statement of qualifications, performance data, and other material information desired no later than Friday, August 12, 2022, 1:00 P.M (E.S.T.) at the office of the Board of Education of Pocahontas County, Attn: Ronald G. Hall, Director of Maintenance, 404 Old Buckeye Rd., Buckeye, WV 24924.

A selection team will evaluate the statements of qualifications and will conduct discussions with at least three of the professional firms submitting these statements deemed to be the most highly qualified to provide the service required, rank such firms in order of preference and submit to the Pocahontas County Board of Education for approval.

7/28/2c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., prevailing time, a public hearing will be held in the County Commission Meeting Room, Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, at which time and place all parties in interest may appear before the Pocahontas County Building Commission (the “Building Commission”) and may be heard as to whether the following described Ordinance shall be put into effect by the Building Commission.

Notice is further given that the Building Commission contemplates the final enactment on August 11, 2022, of an Ordinance authorizing the issuance of an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000 of the Pocahontas County Building Commission, West Virginia, Lease Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2022 (the “Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes”) to provide funds for the purpose of financing temporarily a portion of the costs of the renovation, expansion, improvement and equipping of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital and related facilities, including without limitation (i) the renovation of approximately 1,885 square feet of existing space in such hospital and (ii) and the addition of approximately 7,139 square feet of space to such hospital by the expansion of the existing building, and also includes plans to locate existing outpatient ancillary services within the renovated areas, including radiology and cardio-pulmonary which will expand space to add mammography, nuclear medicine and stress testing, and to locate in the new addition the Rural Health Clinic, patient access and waiting areas, as well as physical and occupational therapy (the land, improvements thereon, including without limitation the renovations, expansion, improvements and equipment described above, and related facilities constituting the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital are collectively referred to herein as the “Hospital Facilities”) on certain land located at 150 Duncan Road, Buckeye, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, which is owned by The County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia (the “County Commission”) and the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (the “Hospital”) and leased to the Building Commission pursuant to a Ground Lease, as amended. The Ordinance further provides for the subleasing of the Hospital Facilities by the Building Commission to the County Commission and the Hospital pursuant to a Sublease Agreement (the “Lease”).

The Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes (i) will be special obligations of the Building Commission payable solely from proceeds of the lease revenue bonds anticipated to be issued to United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, as described below, and/or payments to be received by the Building Commission pursuant to the Lease, and any other permitted sublease of the Hospital Facilities and other security held pursuant to a Bond Purchase Agreement, and (ii) will not constitute a debt or liability of Pocahontas County (except as provided in the Lease) or the State of West Virginia.

The Ordinance further provides for the execution and delivery of a Bond Purchase Agreement among the Building Commission, County Commission, Hospital and initial purchaser of the Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes and a Credit Line Deed of Trust and Security Agreement by which the Building Commission will encumber the Hospital Facilities to secure, among other things, the repayment of the Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes and assign to the owner(s) of the Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes the right to receive rental and other payment under the Lease, or other subleases permitted by the Bond Purchase Agreement, to further secure the owner(s) of such bond anticipation notes. The Hospital Facilities will be subleased by the Building Commission to the County Commission and the Hospital pursuant to the Lease.

It is anticipated that the Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes will be paid with the proceeds of one or more lease revenue bonds to be issued by the Building Commission to the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development.

A certified copy of the Ordinance is on file for review by interested persons on each weekday, except holidays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission, Pocahontas County Courthouse, Marlinton, West Virginia.

Published at the direction of the Pocahontas County Building Commission this 28th day of July 2022.

Ira Turner, Secretary

Pocahontas County Building Commission

7/28/2c

NOTICE OF

SPECIAL CANDIDATE FILING PERIOD

The Pocahontas County Board of Education hereby gives notice that pursuant to W. Va. Code 18-5-2, the election to fill a vacancy for the unexpired term in the office of the County Board of Education, Northern or Southern Districts, will be on the ballot for the General Election to be held on November 8, 2022.

Candidates seeking election shall file a certificate of announcement and pay the filing fee to the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission no earlier than the first Monday in August and no later than 77 days before the general election.

The candidate filing period will be August 1 – August 23, 2022.

Eligibility requirements for county board members can be found in WV Code 18-5-1a.

8/4/1c