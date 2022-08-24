ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 17, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14401

ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN EMMERSON CURRY

EXECUTRIX: Linda Marie Grimes Curry

9282 Back Mountain Road

Durbin, WV 26264-9037

ESTATE NUMBER: 14421

ESTATE OF: RICHARD ALBERT BEVERAGE

ADMINISTRATRIX: Stephanie Lynn Beverage

1277 Woodrow Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6729

ESTATE NUMBER: 14425

ESTATE OF: SANDRA JOANN ARBOGAST

ADMINISTRATOR: Cody Warren Moore

475 Norton Street Apt. 2

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 16, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission.

8/18/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

THAT BEING THE JUVENILE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF: Case No.: 22-JA-18(R)

A. C.

The object of this action is to notify Adult Respondent Unknown Father of A. C. of an Adjudicatory/Disposition/Termination of Parental Rights Hearing scheduled herein so that said Adult Respondent Unknown Father of A. C. may appear to protect his interests.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

AND NOTICE OF HEARING

TO UNKNOWN FATHER OF A. C.

You are hereby notified that an abuse and/or neglect and/or abandonment Petition has been filed with the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on the 19th day of May, 2022, and assigned Case Number 22-JA-18(R); an Amended Petition was filed on the 10th day of June, 2022; and a Second Amended Petition was filed on the 12th day of August, 2022, wherein the mother of the infant A. C. is Carrie Pritt. The father of the infant A. C. is unknown.

An Adjudicatory Hearing will be held in this matter on the 28th day of September, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

You are hereby notified that you have the right to have counsel present at all stages of these proceedings, and Eric Francis has been appointed as Counsel for Adult Respondent Unknown Father of A. C., telephone number 304-647-3058.

ALL SUCH PROCEEDINGS CAN RESULT IN THE PERMANENT TERMINATION OF CUSTODIAL AND PARENTAL RIGHTS TO SAID INFANT CHILD.

Accordingly, you who may have an interest in these proceedings must attend and may make such defense as you shall deem advisable on or before the date and time aforesaid, or termination of your custodial and parental rights may be ordered by the Court.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the Office of the Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, at the Pocahontas County Courthouse, Marlinton, West Virginia, 304-799-4604.

STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND

WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES,

CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES DIVISION

By Counsel

Teresa W. Helmick

Prosecuting Attorney

WV State Bar No. 5750

900 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

304-799-6424

Entered by the Clerk of said Court: August 17, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Clerk of Court

8/25/2c

ADVERTISMENT FOR BIDS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that sealed bids are being received for the purchase of one (1) 2022 John Deere 310SL Backhoe Loader with Cab/AC, FT4, 4×4, PC, RC, Ext. Hoe w/Aux Lines, QC. Ft. Bkt., Pilot Controls, and Axle MFWD w/lim. Slip and Auto.

All bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder and words “Backhoe Bid.” The envelope must be addressed to the Town of Marlinton, 709 2nd Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954. All bids must be received by 4 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022.

The Town of Marlinton has the right to reject any and all bids.

8/25/1c