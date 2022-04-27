ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 27, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14339

ESTATE OF: DAVID CARTE

ADMINISTRATOR: Clint Carte

5009 Veneable Ave. Apt C

Charleston, WV 25304-2066

ESTATE NUMBER: 14365

ESTATE OF: KENNETH LEE BOBBITT

ADMINISTRATOR: Kelle Bobbitt

P. O. Box 66082

Stockton, CA 95206-0900

ESTATE NUMBER: 14366

ESTATE OF: SUSIE IRWIN MCWILLIAMS

EXECUTOR: John I. Garver

2274 Touareuna Road

Amsterdam, NY 12010-8534

ESTATE NUMBER: 14381

ESTATE OF: LEETA RYDER RUSSELL

EXECUTOR: Hollis Ryder

140 Walnut Bottom Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6677

ESTATE NUMBER: 14383

ESTATE OF: CLARENCE HARRY SHEARER

EXECUTRIX: Goldie Maxine Shearer

2081 Edray Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6694

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 22, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/28/2c

TOWN OF MARLINTON

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

The Town of Marlinton will hold an informational public meeting regarding its proposed Sewer System Improvements Project in accordance with Clean Water State Revolving Fund requirements.

The meeting will be held at Town Hall located at 709 2nd Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022.

This project proposes to pursue improvements to address issues within the existing wastewater collection system and to make limited improvements to the treatment lagoon.

For more information please contact Cassandra Lawson of Region 4 Planning and Development Council at 304-872-4970 ext. 303.

4/21/2c

NOTICE

The proposed 2022-2023 Budget for Pocahontas County Schools will be available for inspection and review at the Board of Education Office beginning Friday, May 13, 2022, through Tuesday, May 24, 2022, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., excluding days school is not in session.

The budget will be presented for adoption to the Board at the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 6 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Office in Buckeye, WV.

4/28/2c