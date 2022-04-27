Thursday, April 27, 1922

There has been a lot of moonshining going on on Elk. Some men are too lazy to work and so they make the stuff to rob men of their money, minds and health. The moonshiner must quit his dishonest business or soon be rounded up.

– – –

The big sheep killing bear is still raiding the flocks on Williams River and Cranberry. Week before last, he got six or seven head of W. McClintic’s on Mt. Lick, and last week he had moved across the mountain to Geo. P. Edgar’s flock on Cranberry… This bear is one of the biggest of his kind. His footprint measures about eight inches across, and he sinks as deep as a horse in soft ground.

– – –

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings brought big frosts and freezes – temperature around twenty above. Fruit is greatly damaged, but late blooming apple trees may still be all right…

– – –

Deputy Sheriff Bruffey fetched in John Boyce and Lone Roberts, both charged with bootlegging in the Briery Knob community. The officer also brought in several gallons of the evidence. Roberts got his in the way of a 60-day sentence and $200 fine. There was some question as to whether Boyce was operating in Greenbrier or Pocahontas, but as he voted and was taxed in Greenbrier, he was sent on to Lewisburg. His portion was $200 fine and 60 days.

DIED

Rev. George P. Moore died at his home at Edray about seven o’clock Saturday morning, April 22, 1922. His age was eighty-three years and three months. His death was due to the infirmities of extreme age following an attack of influenza. The funeral was conducted from the Edray church Monday afternoon, and the burial was in the Edray cemetery… One of the largest congregations ever seen on a like occasion in the Edray community assembled to pay honor to his memory. He was the son of Robert Moore and his wife, Eliza Bruffey…

Mr. Moore was twice married. His first wife was Miss Elizabeth M. Poage, who died in 1865. His second wife was Mrs. Ruth J. Moore, nee Gay. She died about four years since.

Thus we note the passing of probably the best known citizen of Pocahontas county. His life was well rounded out. Preacher, farmer, merchant, banker and public officer. He did with his might what his hand found to do. With length of days, riches and honor was he blessed…

The firm of Barlow & Moore, general merchants, began business in the year 1867. Mr. Moore’s partner was the late Henry Barlow. For fifty-five years this firm has continued in business under his active supervision…

Mr. Moore was the oldest postmaster in point of service in the United States. Appointed postmaster at Edray by President Pierce at the age of seventeen years, he served continuously, with the exception of a year or two during President Cleveland’s first administration, to the day of his death…

But all other activities aside, this many-sided man was most widely known as a minister of the gospel… Few ministers have married and buried more Pocahontas people than he. Mr. Moore was an enthusiastic Christian, ever letting his light shine; liberal in the support of every good cause, he left his impression upon those with whom he came in contact.

John F. Wanless, of Thorny Creek, died April 8, 1922, aged about 87 years. For a long time, he had been in failing health. Burial on Monday by the grave of his wife who was a Miss Hogsett. Mr. Wanless was a son of Stephen Wanless, who was killed about 80 years ago in trying to shoe a refractory horse. After the death of his father, he was adopted by his uncle, Rev. James Wanless. During the war he served as a Union soldier, and was sheriff of the county in the years immediately following the Civil War.

– – –

Morgan Brown Trainer, of Greenbank, was called from this life to the life beyond March 28, 1922, at his home. The deceased was born and reared in Highland county, Virginia. He was the son of Michael Trainer and was at the time of his death eighty years, three months and fourteen days old. He was a good, upright, substantial citizen, a good neighbor and a consistent member of the Presbyterian church…

He is survived by his wife, who was Miss Ella Gum, and four daughters, Mrs. W. L. Lambert, Mrs. Brownie Hamed and Mrs. Clyde Hevener, of Greenbank, and Mrs. Marr Sponaugle, of Burgettston, Pennsylvania… His body was laid to rest in the Arbovale cemetery to await the resurrection.

– – –

Mrs. Mildred McNeill Kee, widow of the late Aaron Kee, died at her home near Marlinton Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 1922, aged 76 years, having been born March 1, 1846. The cause of her death was paralysis. On the morning of her death she had been busy with her accustomed duties, and as the morning meal was being prepared, she became unconscious and never rallied. Burial on Thursday afternoon in the Buckley burying ground, beside the grave of her husband…

Mrs. Kee was a daughter of the late Jonathan McNeill and Angelina Adkison. Of her father’s family there remain her sister, Mrs. John Buckley, and her brothers, Asa, William, Daniel, Enoch and Ulysses McNeill…

The annals of Mrs. Kee are those of the kind Christian mother and busy homekeeper. She was a member of the Methodist Church.

“Her children rise up and call her blessed.”