The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team played three sectional games the week of October 15. They are in the AA / A Division, Region III, Section 1, along with Braxton County, Charleston Catholic, Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail and Nicholas County.

Game 1 was the sectional quarter-final at PCHS vs. Braxton Co. – October 16.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were ahead 1-0. They scored two more goals in the second half for a final sore of 3-0, Pocahontas.

Scorers were sophomore Savannah McMillion on a penalty kick, junior Kira Bircher on a drive, and junior Cloey Sharp with an assist from freshman Mackenna McKenney.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders, senior Marlee McLaughlin and juniors Elizabeth Hefner, Sage McLaughlin, Laila Calhoun and Alexa Taylor.

Defenders and midfielders, led by senior Brianna Hefner, juniors Amelia Rose, Emily Casto and E. Hefner, and freshmen Macaden Taylor and Hazel Riley, cleared the ball out of the backfield 51 times.

Goalkeeper sophomore Sienna Bircher saved seven goals of Braxton County’s seven shots on goal, and allowed 0. This was the team’s sixth shut-out of the season.

Game 2 was the sectional semi-final at Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium in Charleston vs. Nicholas County – October 18.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were ahead 1-0. They scored another goal in the second half for a final score of 2-0, Pocahontas.

Scorers were juniors Kira Bircher and Cloey Sharp. Assists on these goals were from sophomore Savannah McMillion.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders, seniors Brianna Hefner and Marlee McLaughlin, juniors Elizabeth Hefner, Alexa Taylor and Laila Calhoun.

Defenders and midfielders, led by senior B. Hefner, juniors Emily Casto, Amelia Rose, E. Hefner and Sage McLaughlin and freshman Macaden Taylor, cleared the ball out of the backfield 43 times.

Goalkeeper sophomore Sienna Bircher saved seven goals of Nicholas County’s seven shots on goal, and allowed 0. This was the team’s seventh shut-out of the season.

Game 3 was the sectional final, also at Schoenbaum Soccer Stadium in Charle-ston, vs. Charleston Catholic – October 20.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were behind 0-5. Charleston Catholic scored another goal in the second half for a final score of 0-6, Charleston Catholic.

Shots on goal were from forwards junior Kira Bircher and senior Marlee McLaughlin, but they did not score.

Defenders and midfielders, led by senior Brianna Hefner, juniors Elizabeth Hefner, Emily Casto, Amelia Rose, K. Bircher and Sage McLaughlin and freshmen Macaden Taylor, Rayna Smith, Hazel Riley and Mackenna McKenney, cleared the ball out of the backfield 48 times.

Goalkeeper sophomore Sienna Bircher saved 14 goals of Charleston Catholic’s 20 shots on goal, and allowed six.

Note: Charleston Catholic is a private school in a AAA school district and, as such, has dominated sectional play by winning the sectional championship for the last six consecutive years. All other teams in the section are public schools in A or AA school districts.

The Lady Warriors ended their 2018 season with a record of 12 wins, 0 ties, and 5 losses. Congratulations to the Lady Warriors, and special thanks to Coach Shannon Arbogast, the Lady Warriors’ faithful fans, and to everyone in the community who supported the Lady Warriors throughout the season.