Lady Warriors play tough against AAA and AA teams

The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team played two games on the road last week, travelling to Beckley and Elkins.

The Lady Warriors played in Beckley vs. Woodrow Wilson September 15. Woodrow Wilson is a AAA team, but the Lady Warriors prevented them from scoring until the last eight seconds of the first half.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were behind 0-1. They scored one goal on an indirect free kick to tie the game in the second half and held the tie until the last 15 minutes of the game when Woodrow Wilson scored two quick (and arguably off-sides) goals for a final score of 1-3 Woodrow Wilson. The Woodrow Wilson Lady Eagles are to be commended for good sportsmanship.

Scorer was defender Macaden Taylor with an assist from midfielder/defender Allyson Alderman.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Isabella Bauserman, TaLisa Arbogast and Emma Riffe.

Defenders and midfielders, led by M. Taylor, Hazel Riley, Allyson Alderman, Bauserman, Elizabeth Friel and Mileya Bircher, stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field a season-high of 59 times. Forward Mackenna McKenney also dropped back on defense to contribute to this tally.

Goalkeeper Sienna Bircher saved a career game-record of 32 goals, and allowed three.

The Lady Warriors then played away at Elkins September 17. Elkins is a AA team with a fast front line adept at breakaways.

At half-time the Lady Warriors were behind 0-2. They remained scoreless in the second half and Elkins scored one late in the game after a game delay due to an Elkins injury. The final score was 0-3 Elkins.

Shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders Mackenna McKenney, Allyson Alderman, Emma Riffe, Katlyn Simmons, Isabella Bauserman and Kelsi Taylor.

Defenders, midfielders, and forwards, led by Hazel Riley, Macaden Taylor, Haley Spence, Andrea Alderman and Hannah Burks, stole and/or cleared the ball out of the defensive field 40 times.

Goalkeeper Sienna Bircher saved 27 goals, and allowed three. She topped 100 saves in this game for a current season total of 114.

The Lady Warriors had additional games scheduled for September 19, which were cancelled by the opposing teams.

The Lady Warriors’ record is 2 wins, 0 ties and 3 losses. They have scored seven goals, saved 114, and allowed nine. Please see MaxPreps.com for upcoming games.