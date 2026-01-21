John Snyder

Contributing Writer

Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors, ranked 6th in the State in Class A, continue their winning streak.

Last week, the team won both of their games. One was easy and the other required another fourth quarter comeback.

PCHS defeated East Hardy 88 -14, with Allyson Taylor leading in scoring with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Savana Sharp scored 21 points and had five three-pointers and eight rebounds. Calli Propst added 16 points and filled up the stat sheet. Alexis Arbogast made three three-pointers in her 13 points. Shayla Bennett added nine, Maxie Monico had two points and Rya Barlow added one.

On Saturday, the girls played AA rival Summers County in an important game. Trailing by two points at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Warriors prevailed in the last quarter for a 57 – 52 win.

Savana Sharp led in scoring in this game with 18 points, Allyson Taylor had 17, Calli Propst added 10, Shayla Bennett and Alexis Arbogast each added six. This was a very important win for PCHS.

The JV lost a two-quarter game. Many of our opponents do not have a full JV roster, which is frustrating for them and our coaches.

The big game this week is at home against Tygart Valley Thursday night, January 22.

Tygart is ranked 7th just behind PCHS.

The JV game will start at 5:45 p.m. with the Varsity playing at 7:30.

Saturday, January 24, the Lady Warriors will play Sherman High School at home with the JV playing at 2 p.m. and the Varsity following that game.

It is well worth noting that Alexis Arbogast ranks second in the State in three-point shots made.

Savana Sharp is the second leading player, regardless of Class, in percentage of free throws made with her 80% record. Allyson Taylor and Calli Propst are in the Top 10 leaders in the State in other categories.

WARRIOR BOYS

The Pocahontas County High School Warrior Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated the Bath County Chargers 79-69 last Friday night but fell to Highland County 51 – 40 on Saturday night.