Frances Astin Buzzard, also known as Hank and Francie, age 88, went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, January 11, 2026, while surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Buzzard; her parents, Henry Astin and Cameron Hoover Astin; four sisters, Mayona McLaughlin, Helen Kellison, Pauline “Polly” Goldizen and Dinah Lee Hefner; and two infant brothers.

She is survived by her three children, Vicki, Lois (Mike) and Joe (Joy); three grandchildren, Chad, Ryan and Cameron; two great-grandchildren, Shaniah and Degary; one sister, Karen Sue “Susie” Lane; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a long-time member of Parham Road Baptist Church. She retired from Henrico County Food Service where she worked as a cafeteria manager for many years. She taught the other cafeteria managers how to make the delicious yeast rolls that they served in the cafeteria and was known for her Buzzard buns.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Campbelltown Church.