Kyle McCarty

Kyle Junior McCarty, 74, of Frost, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 30, 1946, at Marlinton.

Kyle was known for his sharp look. He was a great man, a hard worker, very strong, and a heavy equipment mechanic. He will be dearly missed and was loved by many. Rest easy, Kyle Jr.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert and Verna Grimes; stepfather, Dale Jr. McCarty and Creola; stepmother, Glenda Sharp and Hubert; brothers, Donald Dale McCarty and Douglas McCarty, a veteran who fought for us; sisters, Connie and Kenneth Hill, and Brenda Sharp Shane; son, Kyle Lee McCarty; step-son, David Hise, Jr.; stepdaughter, Paula Mae Burdette; grandson, Jerrell Defibaugh; granddaughter, Haylie Sycafoose; and great-grandson, Dalton Defibaugh.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Martha Brewer McCarty; son, Carl McCarty, and wife, Ellen; daughter, Pamela McLaughlin; stepdaughters, Katrina and Jeff McLaughlin, Felinda and Richard Barb; brothers, Dewey and Shirley McCarty, Roger Teter, Steve Sharp and Gary Teter; sisters, Bonnie and David Taylor, Sandy Sharp, and Karen McDonald and husband, Ed; grandchildren, Marlee McLaughlin, Sage McLaughlin, Doug and Becky McCarty, Sarah Jane McCarty, Sheena McCarty and Willie, Karey Barb and Lacy, Shyann Barb and William, Clarissa Barb, Kenny Defibaugh and Am-ber, Danielle Arbogast and Howard, Dafnie Defibaugh, and Parker Sycafoose; great-grandchildren, Lindsey Good, Kayden Good, Colton Haught, Elena Haught, Addy Defibaugh, Hayden Defibaugh, Wyatt Arbogast, Mary Arbogast, Zandra Arbogast, Emma McCarty, John McCarty, Annabelle McCarty and Joshua McCarty

Graveside service was held Monday, November 16, 2020, at Mt. Zion Log Church Cemetery on Hill Country Road with Pastor David Rittenhouse and Charles Bill Young officiating.

