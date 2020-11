Betty Jo Bruffey Konopnicki, 90, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Born February 3, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Nelson and Nina Bruffey, who lived in Lobelia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Nelson and Gene; and four sisters, Marvel, Eudora, Mary and Ruth.

She is survived by her sister, Martha Bruffey Carcirieri, of Harve de Grace, Maryland.

A private service will be held.