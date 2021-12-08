Kenny Clyde \u201cDoc\u201d Hoke, 67, of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.\r\n\r\nBorn August 19, 1954, at Caldwell, he was a son of the late William Kenny and Nellie White Hoke.\r\n\r\nDoc was a logger.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda Hoke; and daughter, Gina Hickman Jack.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by sons, Michael Hoke, Matthew Hoke, Steven Hickman and Kevin Hickman; sisters, Connie Lester and Yvonnia Queen; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Danny Bostic and Richard Streck officiating.\r\n\r\nInterment was in Cochran Cemetery at Onoto.\r\n
