Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

Nestled in Appalachia on nearly 500 acres, The Yew Mountain Center has arguably one of the best morning views of Pocahontas County. The Yew, at its core, is a nature preserve amongst the forests and farms of West Virginia.

Operated by members of the local community, its primary mission is to provide programs that explore Appalachian ecology, culture and arts, while promoting community and personal wellness through things such as simple get-togethers with community members.

It’s not uncommon to see a group of people sitting around a campfire at the Yew, strumming various instruments, singing and cooking, and enjoying each other’s company. The Yew is also an Airbnb, with enough room to host friends, family, and those who may be visiting from out of town who want a taste of Appalachia and the great outdoors.

The Yew Mountain Center will host its annual Mountain Medicine Weekend in July, bringing together workshops and presenters across three full days of hands-on learning with natural medicinal remedies.

During this event, from Friday-Sunday, July 10 -12, participants from all over will explore traditional and modern uses of the wild plants and fungi native to the Appalachian region. Those who attend get hands-on experience with the sustainable harvest and preparation of tinctures, teas and salves, guided by local herbalists and forest-farming experts.

Melanie Barwick, one of the caretakers of the Yew, explained how attuned to the mountain you become once you visit.

“We’ll be working with removing invasive species that harm the medicinal plants, she said. “You’ll identify the medicinal plants, assist with the removal of invasive species, and learn from both outside presenters and local herbalists and community members.

“This will be the first time in the Mountain Medicine class where attendees will actually create medicines from the medicinal plants they collect.

“There are moments,” Melanie said, “when you’ll walk through the woods as a group, mindful of your steps and the nature around you. Maybe you’ll walk back in silence, using your five senses to take in everything around you.”

Whether it’s simply to enjoy Appalachia with great views or doing classes like Mountain Medicine, the Yew is your first stop in southern Pocahontas County.

Don’t miss it when you come through.

For more information and to register, visit yewmountain.org